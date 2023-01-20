Gov. Josh Green will offer his vision for where he wants to lead the state during his inaugural State of the State address this week. The governor will deliver his speech at 10 a.m. Monday to a joint session of the Hawaiʻi Legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Honolulu. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for members of the public who want to attend in person. There will be no public parking at the Capitol.

