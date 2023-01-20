ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

New Kauaʻi CC interim chancellor excited to start the year strong

At the start of the spring semester, Kauaʻi Community College students, faculty and community gathered and offered oli (chant), mele (song), pule (prayer) and hoʻokupu (lei) in a traditional ceremony at the Hawaiian studies ahu (a ceremonial altar), also known as Ke Ahu a Hōkūlei. Newly...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers

The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Green to deliver his first State of the State address

Gov. Josh Green will offer his vision for where he wants to lead the state during his inaugural State of the State address this week. The governor will deliver his speech at 10 a.m. Monday to a joint session of the Hawaiʻi Legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Honolulu. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for members of the public who want to attend in person. There will be no public parking at the Capitol.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa women’s tennis edges out San Jose State

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s tennis team defeated San Jose State University (SJSU), 4-3 on January 19 at the UH Tennis Complex. SJSU captured the doubles point to start the day, but the Rainbow Wahine rallied, recording four singles victories with Madison Kim clinching the match on the No. 5 court.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Role of printers, pressers in the anarchist movement spotlighted in new book

Anarchist letterpress printers and presses from the late 1800s through the 1940s is the focus of a new book by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Political Science and Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies faculty member. Professor Kathy Ferguson’s work Letterpress Revolution: The Politics...
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
AIEA, HI

