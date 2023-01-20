Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
New Kauaʻi CC interim chancellor excited to start the year strong
At the start of the spring semester, Kauaʻi Community College students, faculty and community gathered and offered oli (chant), mele (song), pule (prayer) and hoʻokupu (lei) in a traditional ceremony at the Hawaiian studies ahu (a ceremonial altar), also known as Ke Ahu a Hōkūlei. Newly...
$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers
The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
kauainownews.com
Green to deliver his first State of the State address
Gov. Josh Green will offer his vision for where he wants to lead the state during his inaugural State of the State address this week. The governor will deliver his speech at 10 a.m. Monday to a joint session of the Hawaiʻi Legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Honolulu. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for members of the public who want to attend in person. There will be no public parking at the Capitol.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa women’s tennis edges out San Jose State
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s tennis team defeated San Jose State University (SJSU), 4-3 on January 19 at the UH Tennis Complex. SJSU captured the doubles point to start the day, but the Rainbow Wahine rallied, recording four singles victories with Madison Kim clinching the match on the No. 5 court.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
the university of hawai'i system
Role of printers, pressers in the anarchist movement spotlighted in new book
Anarchist letterpress printers and presses from the late 1800s through the 1940s is the focus of a new book by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Political Science and Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies faculty member. Professor Kathy Ferguson’s work Letterpress Revolution: The Politics...
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Federal Judge Grants Broad Order Protecting A Honolulu Reporter
In a victory for press freedom, a federal judge on Friday ruled that a Honolulu journalist will not have to turn over information relating to her investigations of a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct. The sweeping order by U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi means Hawaii News Now’s...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
Vendors gear up for visitors for the Eddie, the North Shore's world famous surf competition
North Shore businesses hoping to reap the benefits of the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest. Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Oahu's North Shore this weekend for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. And small businesses in the area are hoping to benefit from the crowds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
Comments / 0