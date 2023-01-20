Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing
Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
No. 1 team suffers shocking upset
The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Regal Cinemas to shut down 3 local movie theatres amid bankruptcy
Cineworld plans to reject leases on Feb. 15 at 39 locations, including three in our area.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE FINES FOR ILLEGAL TRACTOR TRAILER TRUCK PARKING
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill has introduced legislation to increase the fines for illegally parked semitrailers, truck tractors, and other vehicles. The bill, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Anthony Phillips, will raise the fine from $300 to $500. This fine increase will also apply to the...
Main Line Media News
Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
