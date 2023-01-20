Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO