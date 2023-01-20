University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s tennis player, 41st-ranked Andre Ilagan earned the first Big West Player of the Week award for 2023. This is his seventh career Big West weekly honor. The Rainbow Warriors started the season with a challenging schedule with dual matches against No....
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s tennis team defeated San Jose State University (SJSU), 4-3 on January 19 at the UH Tennis Complex. SJSU captured the doubles point to start the day, but the Rainbow Wahine rallied, recording four singles victories with Madison Kim clinching the match on the No. 5 court.
Anarchist letterpress printers and presses from the late 1800s through the 1940s is the focus of a new book by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Political Science and Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies faculty member. Professor Kathy Ferguson’s work Letterpress Revolution: The Politics...
The decommissioning of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) on the summit of Maunakea is on track to be completed in 2023, according to a January 19, 2023 news release by CSO. The deconstruction will begin in the spring when weather conditions permit.The deconstruction includes the removal...
