NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 24.1% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NBC San Diego
Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move
Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 260 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Wayfair, Salesforce, Paypal and More
Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching the $23,000 level Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1% by mid-afternoon, with tech and mining stocks both adding 1.2% while chemicals slid 1.1%. Global markets have...
NBC San Diego
Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
NBC San Diego
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Defends His Old Tweets in Securities Fraud Trial in San Francisco
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in court on Friday defending past tweets regarding plans to take his company private, a deal that never materialized. In his August 2018 tweets, Musk said he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle maker private at $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
