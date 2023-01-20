ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Authorities search for suspects who allegedly stole an ATM in St. Landry Parish

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) and the St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying and locating two people involved in a burglary.

According to authorities, deputies with SLPSO responded to Lil’s Quick Stop, located at the corner of Hwy 71 and Hwy 10 in the Lebeau area, on Dec. 30 in reference to a burglary complaint.

Courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

After arriving at the scene, the side of the building was completely down and the ATM was missing, authorities said.

Authorities also said that an oil trail was located and followed to Hwy 10 and Sandpit Road. On Sandpit Road, a grey Ford F-150 was located with parts of the building in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (337) 948-TIPS.

