Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.

