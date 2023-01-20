ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Wayfair, Salesforce, Paypal and More

Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Miami

Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move

Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 330 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.8%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
NBC Miami

Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers

Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy