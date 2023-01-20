Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Tim Allen denies exposing himself to Pamela Anderson on the set of ‘Home Improvement’
Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson's allegation that he exposed himself to her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23 and he was 37. The “Toy Story” actor refuted Anderson’s account Sunday in a statement to Variety, which published an excerpt from the “Baywatch” star’s forthcoming memoir detailing the alleged encounter.
