Tom Hanks says his ideal ‘last meal’ would include the famous ‘Tom Cruise cake’

This week, Tom Hanks paid quite a compliment to Tom Cruise, but it wasn't about his acting chops — it was about his taste in cake. On Jan. 19, Mythical Kitchen’s YouTube series "Last Meals" had its most high-wattage guest to date on the program: Tom Hanks. At the start of the interview with host and chef Josh Scherer, Hanks outlines his preferred last meal, and it includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and even two sodas, for good measure.
Mariana Treviño Says She Felt 'Very Close' to Tom Hanks and His Family When Making Man Called Otto

"I felt very loved," Mariana Treviño tells PEOPLE of working on A Man Called Otto with costar Tom Hanks, as well his wife Rita Wilson and their son Truman Hanks Mariana Treviño had the ultimate co-pilot for her breakout Hollywood performance. The Mexican actress, 45, who stars opposite Tom Hanks in the laugh-out-loud tearjerker A Man Called Otto, tells PEOPLE that "it was such a gift" to work on the film with the Academy Award winner, 66, as well as his wife Rita Wilson and their son Truman...
Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and Blonde Score 2023 Razzie Nominations

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde received the most nominations for the worst-of-the-year awards show The Razzie Awards are back to poke fun at awards season. On Monday, the spoof awards show announced the list of nominees for the 43rd Razzie Awards, which acknowledges the worst acting, directing and films of the past year. Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde leads the pack with eight total nominations, including writer-director Andrew Dominik's (Killing Them Softly) nominations for both worst screenplay and worst director. Machine Gun Kelly's "laugh-free stoner comedy" Good Mourning received seven...
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week

As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
