Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
kswo.com
West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event. On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane,...
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years. Purdue said the loss...
kswo.com
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
kswo.com
The Lawton Farmers Market kicks off gardening forum
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Farmer’s Market is holding weekly gardening forums year-round, and as grocery prices continue to rise, people are starting to plant their own gardens as an alternative. The forums are held every Saturday morning from 8 to 9 o’clock, and are hosted by local gardeners,...
kswo.com
Students, volunteers build take home bookshelves
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elementary and Middle school students got the chance the build their own bookshelf on Saturday morning, allowing them to create an at home library. The nonprofit organization, the next step wants to make sure that students have access to books. With help from volunteers, students acted...
blackchronicle.com
Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers on Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 350 Soldiers graduated at Fort Sill on Friday, January 20. The soldiers graduated from B Battery with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, and 79th Field Artillery in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. Among the graduates were Private First-Class Asuncion...
kswo.com
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
kswo.com
Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted a job fair on Friday. The job fair is held four times a year to connect people with Stephens county employers. Twenty-one businesses were in attendance. More than one-hundred job seekers took advantage of this opportunity. The foundation also...
kswo.com
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to 4-month-old, American Staffordshire Terrier. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 21st. For more information...
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
blackchronicle.com
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — A person charged in the Christmas Day beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma lady has been returned to the state. Ivon Adams III, 36, was booked into the county jail Thursday evening, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on its web site. Adams was arrested...
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
Comments / 0