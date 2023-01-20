Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Takes Stand, Tells Bizarre Story at Miami-Dade Trial
A man who South Florida authorities believe is a serial rapist who avoided capture for decades took the stand Monday in his own defense at his sexual assault trial. Robert Koehler, now 63, told a bizarre story as he testified at his trial for the 1983 case. Koehler said he...
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
Click10.com
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
NBC Miami
Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A suspect who was vandalizing electrical equipment in Fort Lauderdale had to be hospitalized after he was shocked Sunday evening, officials said. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded after a caller said the suspect...
NBC Miami
‘I Was Traumatized': Girl Bit by Dog at Broward Shelter in 2018 Testifies in Court
A family is suing Broward County for negligence and damages after a young girl was bit in the arm by a dog at a county animal shelter back in 2018. The child, now 11 years old, testified in court Thursday and recounted the moments she was attacked while visiting the shelter in November 2018.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
cbs12.com
Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized with burns after being shocked while beating FPL meter with rock
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he suffered burns while damaging as Florida Power and Light meter in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
Man Arrested for Domestic Battery: Allegedly Chokes and Assaults Victim in Argument Over Food
A 44-year-old man from Coral Springs was arrested following a domestic battery incident on January 13. Jason Michael Short was taken into custody after police were called to the 1600 block of NW 91st Ave in reference to a domestic battery. The victim, who has not been named, told police...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
State rests case against 'Pillowcase rapist,' trial resumes Monday
MIAMI - The state has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of being the "pillowcase rapist."In court Friday, a Miami-Dade jury learned how Robert Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. They also heard from investigators who followed Koehler around in hopes of obtaining some of his DNA for testing. Koehler is believed to have attacked dozens of South Florida women in the early 1980s.He was arrested back in 2020. The trial resumes Monday at 10 a.m., when the defense will state its case. Koehler will be brought to Broward to face the charges against him,...
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
South Florida couple marries, overcoming groom's 2021 debilitating injury
MIAMI -- There were plenty of cheers Saturday when Juan Hernandez kissed his new bride, Valeria Esponda, in front of loved on at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Perhaps an even bigger moment, however, came in the minutes after that kiss, as Hernandez was able to walk with her down the aisle. The couple tied the knot Saturday in a South Florida church, overcoming the odds that seemed nearly insurmountable when Hernandez suffered a life-changing accident.So their wedding day was the culmination of prayers because it was a day they were not sure they would ever see. "It's crazy how life can...
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
Comments / 2