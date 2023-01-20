ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
State rests case against 'Pillowcase rapist,' trial resumes Monday

MIAMI - The state has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of being the "pillowcase rapist."In court Friday, a Miami-Dade jury learned how Robert Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. They also heard from investigators who followed Koehler around in hopes of obtaining some of his DNA for testing. Koehler is believed to have attacked dozens of South Florida women in the early 1980s.He was arrested back in 2020. The trial resumes Monday at 10 a.m., when the defense will state its case. Koehler will be brought to Broward to face the charges against him,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida couple marries, overcoming groom's 2021 debilitating injury

MIAMI -- There were plenty of cheers Saturday when Juan Hernandez kissed his new bride, Valeria Esponda, in front of loved on at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Perhaps an even bigger moment, however, came in the minutes after that kiss, as Hernandez was able to walk with her down the aisle. The couple tied the knot Saturday in a South Florida church, overcoming the odds that seemed nearly insurmountable when Hernandez suffered a life-changing accident.So their wedding day was the culmination of prayers because it was a day they were not sure they would ever see. "It's crazy how life can...
MIAMI, FL

