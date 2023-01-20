MIAMI - The state has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of being the "pillowcase rapist."In court Friday, a Miami-Dade jury learned how Robert Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. They also heard from investigators who followed Koehler around in hopes of obtaining some of his DNA for testing. Koehler is believed to have attacked dozens of South Florida women in the early 1980s.He was arrested back in 2020. The trial resumes Monday at 10 a.m., when the defense will state its case. Koehler will be brought to Broward to face the charges against him,...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO