Snow Showers Continue to Develop to the South Tapering Off By The Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a quiet weekend weather wise, we had some snow showers develop into the county overnight. Similar to what we saw back on Friday, most of the snow showers are remaining to our south based on the placement and track of this system.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Land Port of Entry is On Schedule to be completed by late 2023. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has a status update on this story. Alexandria Kelly, the Project Manager for the General Services Administration’s Madawaska Land Port of Entry Project says, it’s going well so far.
Sports Extra January 20th, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A calm night of Sports Extra as there was only one hockey game played in the county between Presque Isle and Houlton-Hodgdon. A slow night also gives us the chance to show highlights of teams that we normally don’t see in this area , We have highlights from our sister station WABI . And with the Basketball Tournament less than a month away and this year there are some major changes to the schedule.
Aroostook County man charged with drug trafficking
EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man is in custody and is facing a drug charge after police executed two search warrants at his home earlier this month. Kyle Robertson 45, of Eagle Lake was arrested on January 15th and charged with unlawful drug trafficking. Earlier this month...
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Eagle Lake, Maine (WAGM) - On January 4th, Trooper Matt Curtin applied for, and was granted, a search warrant for 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. The search warrant was related to recent burglary/theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley in which the homeowner, 45-year-old Kyle Robertson, was developed as a suspect. Recent information obtained indicated that Robertson was likely in possession of stolen property.
Canadian company files new proposal for mine in Maine
PATTEN, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a...
