Sunday Talk: Steckman on Helping to Save Our Public Schools
We are now about to reach the end of the second week of the 90th Assembly. Two of the committees on which I serve (Education and State Government) have already been assigned a number of bills. Education has 19 bills currently assigned to subcommittees with two more pending. Every subcommittee has to be composed of two majority party members and one minority party member. With just eight minority party members on the full committee, each one of them will be handling several subcommittee assignments as the year progresses.
Sunday Talk: Guth on the Second Legislative Week
The second week of the legislative session was busy, with most of the energy going into understanding how the Governor’s Students First Act would work. I’ll try to give you a brief overview. The Student First Act will establish an Educational Savings Account (ESA) a parent can use...
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Farm Bill and Touring the District
In this week’s roundup: My 36 County Tour, my new bill to help alleviate supply-chain bottlenecks, and speaking with Unity Christian seniors. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page. TALKING THE FARM BILL IN STORM LAKE. As the breadbasket to our country and the world,...
Governor Reynolds Pens an Open Letter to Iowans on School Choice
Today, Governor Kim Reynolds released the following open letter to the state of Iowa:. A strong education system is foundational to Iowa’s future, which is why school choice continues to be a priority of mine and of families across our great state. I believe in Iowa’s public schools. Kevin...
Sunday Talk: Representative Holt on School Choice
In last week’s edition of Freedom Watch I outlined the Governor’s STUDENTS FIRST ACT. In this week’s edition, I will provide additional information, including misconceptions and truths about School Choice, including data from other states that have similar policies in place to the proposals we are considering.
Sunday Talk: State Senator Rowley on Week 2 Legislative Activities
Last weekend I had the privilege of attending the festivities revolving around the inauguration of Governor Kim Reynolds, who was elected to another term as Iowa’s governor. It was a great experience to witness these events. It is also an honor representing District 5 as an attendee and as your state senator. I had visits with Governor Reynolds, Congressman Feenstra, Congressman Nunn, and others to keep communication open and attentive to doing what is best for Iowa and our future. There is still much to be done to counter the Biden economic failures of the last two years.
owa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.1 Percent in December, Capping Strong Year of Recovery
Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1 percent in December, down from 3.9 percent a year ago, while the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December. Iowa employers reported adding 2,400 jobs in December, ending the year with 34,200 more positions on payrolls than December 2021. Multiple sectors saw growth over the year, including 7,600 jobs created in manufacturing. Across 2022, Iowa reported job growth in all but two months. Compared to December 2021, Iowa last month had 11,700 fewer unemployed, 34,100 more people in the labor force, and 45,600 more residents with jobs.
Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll Shows Higher Quality of Life, Lower Stress
Every two years since 1982, the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll has asked farmers to report on changes in quality of life, defined as “the degree of satisfaction with all aspects of life,” for their families and families in their communities. In 2022, 86% of participants reported...
Minnesota’s Carbon Free Goal on a Fast Track
Minnesota has surpassed the goals it set more than a decade ago for renewable energy standards. But as the climate crisis grows larger, there’s a push to adopt new goals supporters say will benefit the state in multiple ways. The start of the legislative session saw Democratic leaders and clean-energy advocates revive calls for Minnesota to approve a plan for 100-percent carbon-free electricity by 2040. The House version passed out of committee this week, and a Senate panel will soon take it up. Michael Noble of the group Fresh Energy says given the strides the state has already made in transitioning to sources like wind and solar, meeting the revised goal should be achievable.
