Last weekend I had the privilege of attending the festivities revolving around the inauguration of Governor Kim Reynolds, who was elected to another term as Iowa’s governor. It was a great experience to witness these events. It is also an honor representing District 5 as an attendee and as your state senator. I had visits with Governor Reynolds, Congressman Feenstra, Congressman Nunn, and others to keep communication open and attentive to doing what is best for Iowa and our future. There is still much to be done to counter the Biden economic failures of the last two years.

