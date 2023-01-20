Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of the city’s first homicide of 2023. Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. The investigation continues. MPD...
wcbi.com
Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
wcbi.com
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
WTOK-TV
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
WTOK-TV
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
Commercial Dispatch
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WLBT
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Gas station heroin’ bandit caught
A man suspected of burglarizing a Lowndes County convenience store twice in search of so-called “gas station heroin” is behind bars, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Joshua Clint Bolin, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of burglary, Hawkins said. He allegedly broke into...
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
wtva.com
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:14 AM on January 18,...
WTOK-TV
Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District announce a weapon was discovered in a bag carried by an individual attempting entry to a NEHS basketball game. The individual was denied entry by school resource officers. Additional law enforcement officers responded to assist and the situation ended safely without incident.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater. 3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. 4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an...
