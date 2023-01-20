ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper.

Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 hours of community service and a requirement to complete parenting class.

Local News: Mother pleads to abuse of son with belt

On June 21, 2022, a witness reported a child was alone, in only a diaper and no shoes, trying to cross the street at Grant and Avenue K.

Police said the temperature at the time was around 100 degrees, with the pavement temperature much higher.

Police located the child and his home, and found a man inside playing video games. He said he and the child’s mother had argued earlier, and he saw her leave, but she did not tell him she was leaving for work as she normally did. He said he supervises the child when the mother leaves for work, but did not know the child was left at the residence.

Police said the man’s eyes were glassy, and he was slurring his speech, and they suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They say they could smell marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police contacted Mares, and she returned home, and officers say she confirmed she had argued with the man earlier and that he was aware she left because she walked out of the bedroom where he was playing video games. She said she knew he smoked marijuana, but not in the presence of her child. Police charged her for knowingly leaving her child in an unsafe environment.

Comments / 11

Joshua Phillips
2d ago

that's not because they smoke pot. he or just just wasn't paying attention to there child. if it was just alcohol you probably would have them a slap on the wrist when there could've burnt down and they wouldn't have know it. yeah someone should tell them to take care of there child more but don't blame it on pot.

Reply
2
 

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deal reached in nightclub shootings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder and shootings at a nightclub in 2018 has made a plea deal for a lesser charge. Trayvon Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault but his attorney and prosecutors today, January 20, agreed to a plea agreement changing the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arsonist’s probation goes up in smoke

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Staff on Leave After Sheriff Indicted

A sheriff’s office near Wichita Falls is steeped in controversy as its sheriff was indicted and the staff involved in the proceedings against him have been officially excused from duty. Four Clay County employees have been put on paid administrative leave due to their involvement in a recent criminal...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Convicted child abuser wants out of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

