Miami, FL

FanSided

Miami football 2022 offensive transfers mostly underachieved

The transfers on offense for the Miami football team mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive. Parrish led...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023

These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
MIAMI, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?

After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead

As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Sweetwater, Florida

More than 250 stores and a large selection of discount brands make Dolphin Mall one of the best known and busiest shopping centers in Miami. These are the most outstanding areas of the Dolphin Mall shopping center:. Las Ramblas: it is a lively square full of restaurants and entertainment centers.
MIAMI, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pembroke Pines, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PEMBROKE PINES, FL
bestcolleges.com

University of Miami Tackles Florida Teacher Shortage With Fast-Tracked Credentials

From left to right: Laura Kohn-Wood, professor and dean of the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami; Leslie Miller Saiontz, founder of Achieve Miami; and Jasmine Calin-Micek, director of programming for the Teacher Accelerator Program. Photo Courtesy: University of Miami. Teacher shortages have seeped into...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Technolij Innovation Center to Open at Florida Memorial University

Technolij Inc. will help to create the next generation of South Florida’s technologists, innovators, and entrepreneurs. – Technolij, Inc., a non-profit organization focused on closing the racial wealth gap through technology education, is partnering with Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only HBCU, to launch the Technolij Innovation Center on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10 am.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans

After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

