The Factory's QT Marshall made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. Eight years later, the current AEW star stepped into the ring to perform for Ring of Honor for the first time, teaming up with Sam Shaw – now Dexter Lumis in WWE – against the late Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark. Marshall would regularly work for the promotion in the years that followed. Still, the 37-year-old was seemingly not satisfied during this period. Marshall said on Twitter, "I didn't particularly love @ringofhonor or my time there, but it was a great learning experience for me. Had some fun matches there as well."

