wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/23): 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Sami Zayn Faces The Tribal Court, More
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" — advertised as "Raw is XXX" — will be celebrated tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A plethora of WWE Legends, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Hulk Hogan, will be in the house to add some nostalgia. Despite the...
wrestlinginc.com
The New Day Share NXT Tag Titles With A Familiar Face
The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
wrestlinginc.com
Bad Bunny Declined To Musically Collaborate With Two WWE Stars
A former WWE star recalled the time he and his then-tag team partner were denied a musical collaboration with Bad Bunny. John Hennigan (known as John Morrison in WWE) and The Miz feuded with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, leading to a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 37 back in 2021. Bad Bunny and Priest ended up winning the match, and it was the Latin music sensation's performance that garnered headlines. Appearing on "Power Up With Tony Horton," Hennigan reflected on the storyline involving Bad Bunny and how impressed he was by the music artist's commitment.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt Released
In the last week, the wrestling world has rallied around the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 38, an accident that also resulted in significant injuries to his two daughters. Over $288K has been raised to help assist Briscoe's family, far exceeding the original goal of $200K. And it appears more funds are likely to be on the way.
nodq.com
Former WWE tag team could be returning to the company in 2023
In 2022, several former WWE stars were brought back to the company under the Triple H regime. More wrestlers could end up be brought back to WWE in the new year as Fightful Select reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) have been discussed for a potential return to the company. According to Fightful, AOP’s former manager Paul Ellering could also be returning with the team and the outlet noted the following about him…
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On AJ Styles Almost Appearing At Recent Non-WWE Event
O.C. member Karl Anderson found himself in a complex position when he returned to WWE in October while simultaneously holding on to New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship. Luckily, an agreement was forged between both companies, allowing Anderson to defend the title on two occasions, including the grand stage of Wrestle Kingdom 17, and almost had a familiar face in his corner.
ringsidenews.com
ECW Original Is Down For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Appearance
WWE is holding their 30th Anniversary celebration this week, and a ton of big names will be there. The Royal Rumble go-home show could also see the addition of the Blue Meanie, if they decide to call him. There are a lot of big names already announced, from Shawn Michaels to Hulk Hogan, but seeing the Blue Meanie again on WWE television could be a real treat for fans. If anything, we know that he’s all about it.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Makes Major Change To Upcoming Canada Show
A change has been made to an upcoming AEW doubleheader. This March, AEW will head to the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company was initially set to hold "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the venue on March 14, which would've been a Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," but those plans have changed.
wrestlinginc.com
TV Exec Expects WWE Sale To Take 'Many Months'
One of the hottest topics in the world of wrestling is the return of Vince McMahon as WWE's Executive Chairman, as he purportedly prepares to sell the company to a larger organization. On the latest edition of "Strictly Business," former WCW boss Eric Bischoff admitted that he's "obsessed" with the topic right now and brought on Brian Bedol, the founder of the channels Classic Sports Network and College Sports Television, to discuss how long the process may take. Bedol said that "multiple pieces" of the puzzle will make this take a bit longer than some spectators may expect.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Why The Bloodline Segment Changed For Raw
It was announced last week that an acknowledgment ceremony for The Bloodline would be held on tonight's historic "WWE Raw" 30th anniversary episode. However, plans changed over the weekend when WWE revealed that "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn — whose actions have been failing to satisfy his "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in recent weeks — would face a trial in Tribal Court instead. More details have now emerged regarding why the initially planned segment was nixed.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens sign contract for 2023 Royal Rumble
Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE universal championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will put pen to paper ahead of their undisputed WWE universal championship match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A contract signing is scheduled for Friday night SmackDown at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
wrestlinginc.com
QT Marshall Did Not Love ROH Experience
The Factory's QT Marshall made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. Eight years later, the current AEW star stepped into the ring to perform for Ring of Honor for the first time, teaming up with Sam Shaw – now Dexter Lumis in WWE – against the late Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark. Marshall would regularly work for the promotion in the years that followed. Still, the 37-year-old was seemingly not satisfied during this period. Marshall said on Twitter, "I didn't particularly love @ringofhonor or my time there, but it was a great learning experience for me. Had some fun matches there as well."
wrestlinginc.com
Fellow New Day Member Weighs In On Kofi Kingston Milestone
On January 22, Kofi Kingston officially celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his WWE debut — a night that saw him defeat David Owen in quick fashion on the now-defunct ECW brand. Since then, Kingston has become one of the most successful wrestlers in the company. He has won the WWE Championship, become a Grand Slam Champion, and at one point held the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history alongside New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E.
wrestlinginc.com
WCW Legend Appears In New Karrion Kross Video
A familiar face to WCW fans showed up in the latest Karrion Kross video, Kevin Sullivan. In the video, which is available to watch below, the WCW legend plays the father of Kross. Kross comes to him because he wants Sullivan to help with some kind of ritual, but Sullivan tells him that he needs to see the "light" and come home. Scarlett later came and says that "he is home." From the video, it appears that Sullivan is not on the dark side anymore.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of LA Knight's 1/20 'WWE SmackDown' Opponent Revealed
On the most recent edition of "WWE SmackDown," LA Knight picked up a quick win over a local competitor "Brent Jones" on the road to the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. According to the "Local Competitor" Twitter account, Knight's opponent was Ren Jones, an independent...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Interpromotional Event Coming To NJPW World
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on Monday morning that a major cross-promotional event will be coming to Tokyo this March. The top Japanese pro wrestling company revealed it will host the All-Star Junior Festival 2023 event on Wednesday, March 1, at Korakuen Hall, featuring junior heavyweight wrestlers from more than 20 different promotions. NJPW said the interpromotional event will include pro wrestlers from companies like Pro-Wrestling NOAH, Dragon Gate, Mexico's CMLL, All Japan Pro-Wrestling, Zero1, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and more.
wrestlinginc.com
PROGRESS Co-Owner Remarks On End Of WWE Partnership
New content from PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling will no longer be found on Peacock and WWE Network moving forward. It was revealed last week that the independent promotions' agreements with WWE had come to an end. PROGRESS co-owner, Martyn Best, has now provided some clarification on the situation.
