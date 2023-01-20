Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected, with water levels between 2 to 3 feet above normal tides, or between 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING Snow squalls are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold moves through the area. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions...with brief heavy snow and gusty winds. The visibility may quickly drop to a half or even a quarter mile briefly with the snow showers. Snow accumulation to a half inch is possible. The visibility has dropped to a half mile in Baudette and webcams show lower visibility elsewhere in far northern Minnesota. The strongest snow showers could lead to hazardous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure your headlights are on.
High Wind Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 11 PM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
