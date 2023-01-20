Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 11 PM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO