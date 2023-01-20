Effective: 2023-01-24 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong rip currents will along Gulf-facing beaches. Tide levels of 3.5 to 4 feet above MLLW may be observed during high tide due to strong onshore winds. expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until midnight CST tonight. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from midnight CST tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may occur. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents...longshore currents...sneaker waves and other hazards create life- threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO