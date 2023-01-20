Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong rip currents will along Gulf-facing beaches. Tide levels of 3.5 to 4 feet above MLLW may be observed during high tide due to strong onshore winds. expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until midnight CST tonight. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from midnight CST tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may occur. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents...longshore currents...sneaker waves and other hazards create life- threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Vermont, Bennington and Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions may impact part of the evening commute. Downed tree limbs due to combined weight of snow from the previous storm, and the additional heavy wet snow could result in power outages, especially across higher elevations.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches for a storm total of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected, with water levels between 2 to 3 feet above normal tides, or between 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Some sleet may mix in through midday. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will be on the ridges above 1500 feet elevation.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog and Freezing Mist This Morning Patchy dense fog persists this morning. Visibility of a half mile or less, with some embedded areas of freezing mist and fog. We are also seeing reports of very light snow or flurries along the Interstate 80 Corridor, which will help make things more slick. Only a dusting is expected from this. If traveling this morning, use caution and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibilities. If you encounter fog, reduce your speed and use your low beams. Some slick spots may be seen due to the freezing fog or mist.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation changing to all snow later this morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Worcester and Northern Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY TO THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS TUESDAY AFTERNOON .A cold front will bring low humidity, gusty northwest winds, and warm temperatures which, combined with cured fuels and moderate to severe drought conditions across areas west of Interstate 69-C and U.S. 281, could lead to rapid spread of wildfire for any fires that start. Conditions will improve rapidly after sunset Tuesday with diminishing winds and rapidly cooling temperatures. FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS, WARM TEMPERATURES, AND CURED FUELS FOR THE COASTAL PLAINS AND PORTIONS OF THE LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Inland Kenedy and Inland Willacy County. * TIMING...2 PM to 8 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 36 percent. * TEMPERATURES...68 TO 76. * LIGHTNING...Very low chance. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The onset of snow appears as if it will come mainly after the morning commute so the biggest travel impacts will occur as conditions deteriorate steadily from late morning into the evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; Riverside County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand possible in the Coachella Valley.
Wind Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
High Wind Warning issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
High Wind Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Hampden WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON The heaviest snow has moved out of the area. Light snow showers will continue through the evening hours but should wrap up through 9pm. Minor accumulations, less than one half inch, are possible. Untreated roads will continue to be slick.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Consider alternate travel plans. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow arrives from south to north Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates in the morning can be near 1 inch per hour for a time. Snow tapers off Wednesday night. Northeast wind gusts, becoming north- northwest in the evening, near 25 mph will result in some blowing and drifting snow.
