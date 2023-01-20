ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Scientists discover emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite images

By Hannah Devlin Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsK6T_0kKl6qhJ00

A newly discovered emperor penguin colony has been seen, using satellite images of one the most remote and inaccessible regions of Antarctica.

The colony, home to about 500 birds, makes a total of 66 known emperor penguin colonies around the coastline of Antarctica, half of which were discovered by space satellites. The climate crisis is posing an existential threat to these colonies, as sea ice is rapidly melting.

“This is an exciting discovery,” said Dr Peter Fretwell, of the British Antarctic Survey, who led the research. “[But] like many of the recently discovered sites, this colony is small and in a region badly affected by recent sea ice loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc9Sx_0kKl6qhJ00
Photo issued by British Antarctic Survey of an emperor penguin colony that has been discovered in Antarctica using satellite mapping technology. Photograph: Maxar Technologies 2023/BAS/PA

Emperor penguins are the only penguins that breed on sea ice, rather than land, and are located in areas that are very difficult to study because they are remote, inaccessible and can experience temperatures as low as −60C. For the last 15 years, British Antarctic Survey (BAS) scientists have been looking for new colonies by searching satellite imagery for tell-tale brown guano stains (penguin poo) on the ice.

The latest colony, at Verleger Point, in west Antarctica, was discovered based on images from the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission, and confirmed on high resolution images from the Maxar WorldView-3 satellite.

Related: World faces ‘terminal’ loss of Arctic sea ice during summers, report warns

Penguins need the ice to last between April and September to give the chicks time to grow more robust, making them particularly vulnerable to climate breakdown. “If the ice breaks up before that, the chicks fall into the water and drown or freeze,” said Fretwell.

The size of penguin colonies also has a direct impact on their survival as the birds huddle together for protection against winter storms, particularly during the two-month period in which the male penguins incubate the eggs before they hatch.

Colonies have already been lost due to changes in sea ice, including one at Marguerite Bay that had been studied since the 1940s, and another in Halley Bay that had been stable for 50 years. “Most emperor penguins will never see a human in their lifetime, but what we’re doing on the other side of the world is slowly killing them,” said Fretwell.

Since 2015, there have been dramatic changes in sea ice in Antarctica, which have accelerated. “Last year we had the worst ever sea ice conditions in Antarctica and this year is even worse,” said Fretwell. “We’re still working on what that means for the penguins, but it’s not good.”

Previous research has predicted that 90% of known colonies will be lost by the end of the century if no further action is taken to cut the greenhouse gas emissions. And Fretwell said that there was little that could be done to mitigate this impact besides curbing global warming. “We can try and protect the foraging areas for penguins by banning fishing,” he said. “But truthfully this is a global problem and it can’t be looked at on a local scale.”

Comments / 7

Steve Pierce
2d ago

I think the emperors are doing fine. I'll bet they don't think they have been discovered. They know exactly where they are.

Reply
4
Centexan
3d ago

Do penguins view the images with lap tops or phones? Headline writers aren't very grammar-rific.

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
The Independent

Scientists discover giant crocodile with ‘very strong bite’ that lived alongside dinosaurs

Scientists have discovered an “enormous” crocodile ancestor species in Brazil that lived alongside giant titanosaur dinosaurs about 72 and 66 million years ago.The crocodilian species named Titanochampsa iorii was between 3 and 6m (10-20ft) long and had a “very strong bite,” according to the study, published recently in the journal Historical Biology.Researchers unearthed the fossil – mainly composed of a partially preserved skull roof, including most of the reptile’s right side – in the Monte Alto region in the Brazilian state of São Paulo in 1987.However, due to the fossil’s large size and fragmentary nature, the specimen was initially...
msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
HAWAII STATE
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
The Guardian

The Guardian

557K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy