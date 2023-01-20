Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
rinewstoday.com
In the news… on January 22, 2023
Mayor Smiley says he wants police officers to stay in schools, but “dressed down”. Providence Municipal Court renamed, “The Frank Caprio Courtroom” – an honor of Judge Caprio’s nearly 40 years of service – he now becomes the 1st Chief Judge Emeritus. Project Weber/RENEW...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens, connects region to major hubs
(WJAR) — The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is officially open. It will serve as a bus station and commuter rail for RIPTA and MBTA. The first train left the station Monday morning around 4:20 a.m. giving people a new stop for their morning commute or an easier way to get to Boston.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
On the Job: Electric Boat hiring many positions
Electric Boat has been the primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for the past 120 years.
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth cashes in on shopping cart fines
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The town of Dartmouth is fed up with seeing abandoned shopping carts all over, so it is doing something about it. “We tried to fix this for many years, primarily along Route 6,” said Town Administrator Shawn MacInnes. “We tried to work with the businesses to get them to be more prudent about collecting the carts, but it wasn’t that effective over the years.”
Turnto10.com
Car rolls over in Pawtucket crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A car rolled over in a crash in Pawtucket on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw a car on its roof at about 9 p.m. outside of a liquor store near Barton and Dexter streets. Police say one driver lost control,...
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
Turnto10.com
West Warwick celebrates community Christmas tree bonfire
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — West Warwick found a fun way to get rid of the town's Christmas trees on Saturday night. Fire officials tossed old trees into a bonfire in an effort to keep the material away from the landfill. Town Council President David Gosselin Jr. told NBC...
whdh.com
Blackstone man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Robert Mathews of Blackstone has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game. Mathews chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on investing his winnings.
GoLocalProv
The Neighborhood Beer Emporium - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
My beer-drinking education started at Collins’ Tap, a Mount Pleasant neighborhood emporium frequented by professional beer-drinking professors. It’s where the celebrants filled, clinked and emptied glasses every Friday night, sometimes as quickly as a sword swallower. And Friday was our evening. The cherubic, jovial, flushed red-faced, smiling Mr....
Turnto10.com
Group of masked men harass parents leaving Taunton drag story time
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A mother is now seeking therapy for her children after they watched a group of masked men barge into a library last weekend to protest a drag queen story hour. Last weekend, Amilia Hoard saw a posting on Facebook about the story hour hosted at...
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Bus vs Pedestrian Accident
Providence Police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus in Providence Friday. A woman was reportedly in a crosswalk on Exchange Terrace when she was struck at around 5:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hospitalized and they are recovering. Officials at RI PTA...
