Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
KFOX 14
Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
KFOX 14
Open bottle of 'Fire Ball' found in Jeep involved in deadly Chaparral head-on crash
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two people killed in a head-on crash near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline last week were identified. Jose Marrero and Desiree Seanez were struck by a Jeep driven by Patrick James Woods during the evening of January 17, according to court documents. Woods...
KFOX 14
POLICE: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar; TABC investigation underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47 year-old man that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
KFOX 14
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
KFOX 14
Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
KFOX 14
Dog attack victims speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
KFOX 14
Family and City announce funeral and tribute services for Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a statement issued by the City of El Paso Saturday, funeral and tribute services for El Paso Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen have been made. The community is invited to the Judson F. Williams Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
KFOX 14
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
KFOX 14
Person suffers injuries after vehicle rollover reported in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle rollover was reported in east El Paso Friday morning. The driver of a Dodge Charger was driving on the side road of the 7700 block of Montana Avenue near the intersection of Honeysuckle at a high rate of speed, according to officers at the scene.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
KFOX 14
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Comments / 0