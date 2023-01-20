ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
CHAPARRAL, NM

