Fearful Symmetry: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
“This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side… Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won’t want to miss!”
Cat Caught In A Cage: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Never cage her. Never chain her. Never tie and keep her down. After the explosive events in Alleytown…the Cat wants out. But with Selina Kyle locked up while under investigation for murder, there still has to be a Catwoman on the streets of Gotham to keep the mob families behaving under the Cat’s claws…it’s a good thing Eiko Hasigawa has a Catwoman costume in the back of her closet that’s just waiting to be put on again!”
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
Multiverse Of Mirth: Previewing ‘Harley Quinn’ #26
Artist: David Baldeon, Matteo Lolli, Pasquale Qualano. “What’s fifty Harley Quinns from all over the Multiverse plus one interdimensional murderer hell-bent on killing all of the aforementioned Harleys, divided by two very hungry hyenas, all to the power of Kevin…? 23. Obviously. But, also, a really weird way to spend your weekend. Nothing like meeting yourself 49 times to give you a real good existential crisis! I’m not one for self-doubt and all that…but it’s hard not to be at least a little jealous of mermaid Harley.”
Previewing DC Black Label’s ‘Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman’ #1
“Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She’s effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she’ll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman’s life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!”
Deadpool Comes To ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’
Deadpool comes to Marvel’s Midnight Suns in a new DLC entitled “The Good, The Bad, and The Undead”. A part of the season pass for Midnight Suns, the trailer confirms the Merc with a Mouth isn’t just coming alone. He’ll be added alongside a handful of new Story missions, some upgrades for the Abbey, and some cool new abilities to make him a key damage dealer.
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 3 Review
When fans think of Scooby-Doo they immediately think of mystery. When the new Velma show first started, the opening scene talked about mystery and how important it was to the foundation of the title character. Three episodes in, however, the mystery side of things has been pushed to the back burner. It is still there as Velma’s (Mindy Kaling) hallucinations are triggered by mystery solving, but even that is just a temporary measure. The hallucinations have no real consequence. Instead, the show focuses primarily on character development.
Rock And Roll, Addiction, And Centipedes: Rich Douek And Alex Cormack Talk ‘Breath Of Shadows’
Writer Rich Douek and artist Alex Cormack pop by to chat about Breath of Shadows, their new horror book published by IDW. Jimmy Meadows is a rock star desperate for a cure to his heroin addiction and a possible solution in the jungles of the Americas. Will it work out? And will Cormack ever get comfortable drawing centipedes?
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2315: Angry? Positively Vexxed
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Well, last week I was very late with my Weekly 2000 AD, this week I’ve got it down to just late. (Cough Hack Bleurgh, etc.)
Don’t Get Mad, Get Oven… Err… Even: Dark Horse Announces “The Great British Bump-Off”
Dark Horse Comics and John Allison whisk together a new Agatha Christie-style mystery set in the world of English competitive baking in The Great British Bump-Off. Max Sarin folds their art into Allison’s scrumptious story, with Sammy Borras incorporating her color to create the light and fluffy, yet perfectly mixed new comic series.
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
Advance Review: The Gods Come To Earth In `Hunt. Kill. Repeat’ #1
Strong visuals and vibrant colors help this book to overcome a familiar plot and not-so-shocking plot twists. The story is fine, but something you’ll feel like you’ve read many times over. Overall. 7.5/10. If you thought you were sick of technology, imagine how the Greek gods must feel.
Advance Review: Spock Evolves In `Star Trek- Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma’ #2
While comic book tie-ins are often just money grabs, this limited series is a great addition to the story. With strong writing and simple, but effective, visuals, this series leaves readers wanting more. Overall. When Star Trek first appeared on television screens in the 1960s, all eyes were on the...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 7
National Treasure: Edge of History has done a fairly decent job at navigating its various twists and turns. The movies were never really built off of twists; it didn’t need them as the riddles and puzzles were enough to withstand a full feature length story. But the show has been much more plot driven, and while the riddles and puzzles have been nice to use as plot devices, they were never a driving factor the same way that the twists have been. This makes sense as there is much more screen time, and this episode shows that the twists still have steam to keep the show engaging.
