Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3
After coming in the top 12 of the 2023 On3 recruiting class rankings, Billy Napier is pushing forward toward the 2024 recruiting class. Adarius Hayes, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 class per On3, still has the Gators as the frontrunner in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound linebacker took...
Boston's Jayson Tatum on if lingering wrist issues may need surgery: 'Maybe'
Fans of the Boston Celtics likely panicked a bit when they heard Jayson Tatum’s response to a question about whether his lingering wrist discomfort might need surgery in the 2023 NBA offseason. “Maybe,” he replied via CLNS Media. “I don’t want to say yes, I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at once the season is over.”
