ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37S5PH_0kKl1LfV00

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Who will prevail in the category of Best Drama Actor during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are: Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Drama Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) — 10/3 odds
Things are looking S’All Good, Man for Odenkirk to receive a goodbye trophy for AMC’s dearly departed series that left the airwaves after six seasons. In the series finale, Saul Goodman reunites with his one true love Kim Wexler ( Rhea Seehorn ) after going to jail for a whole host of drug-related crimes. Odenkirk has never won a solo SAG Award before, though he did prevail as a part of “Breaking Bad’s” winning cast in 2014.
Experts predicting : Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby)

2. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) — 39/10 odds
If there’s any awards group that can’t get enough of Bateman, it’s the Screen Actors Guild. He is a two-time winner for this same category in 2019 and ’21, and he’s been nominated five additional times for “Ozark,” plus five more for “Arrested Development.” He plays Marty Byrde on the Netflix series that laundered its last dollar last year after four seasons on the air. Notably, his only Emmy win for “Ozark” was for directing, not acting.
Experts predicting : Tim Gray (Variety)

3. Adam Scott (“Severance”) — 4/1 odds
This Apple TV Plus sci-fi hit series tells the story of the mysterious Lumon Industries, which requires its employees to undergo memory wipes when they arrive at work so they don’t get distracted. Scott is at his career-best as Mark, a loyal Lumon worker who begins to ask questions he’s not to supposed to be asking shortly after the arrival of Britt Lower ‘s Helly. “Severance” also nabbed a SAG ensemble nomination.
Experts predicting : None

4. Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) — 9/2 odds
Based on Thomas Perry ‘s 2017 novel, the FX on Hulu program tells the story of an ex-CIA agent named Dan Chase (Bridges) who is forced to go on the run after killing an intruder in his home. The seven-episode series streamed this summer to great critical and fan acclaim. Bridges previously won an individual SAG Award for “Crazy Heart” (2009), but this marks his first nomination for a television project.
Experts predicting : Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby)

5. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) — 9/2 odds
After working in the business for decades, the character actor has finally earned his first solo SAG Award nomination. He previously earned ensemble bids for his roles in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “Mudbound.” Banks plays fixer Mike Ehrmantraut on both AMC shows, and he’s nominated for the final season of “BCS” in which he helps mediate problems between the characters played Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton .
Experts predicting : None

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 2

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Jonathan Banks found fame late in life on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Prior to that he only had small parts, usually as a heavy.

Reply(1)
2
Related
GoldDerby

SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)

There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Variety

SAG Nominations 2023: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Michelle Williams to ‘Yellowstone’

The 29th annual SAG Awards unveiled its nominees Wednesday morning with presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson and, as always, there were a few surprises in the mix. Of course, the biggest shock of the morning may have been the 11th hour Hail Mary to save the SAG Awards, as the orphaned kudocast suddenly has a new home. Although Netflix execs had previously expressed no interest in picking up the telecast — which had been let go by TNT/TBS after decades — the streamer reversed course Wednesday morning and announced a new deal that will see the SAG Awards run...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy