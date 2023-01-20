ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

“Cabin Fever Fix” at Hideout Harley-Davidson

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to. Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today. It’s an open house, to allow the community...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Be prepared to wait” in regards to automobile parts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Automobile parts are still hard to come by, according to experts. We caught up with the good folks at “The Touch Up Shop” in Joplin today. Bottom line, is if you need a part, wherever you go, be prepared to wait. “Check on the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant

MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition” at Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — A chilly day outside calls for some warm, tasty chili, inside. That was the game’s name at the “Joplin Empire Market”. They held their 4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition. Eight competitors showcased their culinary chili creations to judges. The winner of this year’s...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

3rd Annual Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The chilly weather also didn’t stop some rodeo fun from happening, today in Carthage. Many gathered at the “Civil War Arena” for the 3rd annual “Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo” featuring the “Winter Buckle Series”. Adults were able to...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New school for troubled boys to open on Agape grounds

STOCKTON, Mo. — As the controversial Agape Boarding School closes its doors permanently today, other doors will soon open on the same property, also aiming to reform troubled boys through Christian schooling. According to documents from the Missouri Secretary of State, a nonprofit called Stone of Help was filed...
STOCKTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Dreaming big, in a small town

LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar High School senior stays very busy, year-round, with several extracurricular activities inside and outside of school. He just got back from the 4-H Public Speaking National Competition in Denver, where he brought home the 2nd place trophy to his community. Andrew Shelton tells us...
LAMAR, MO
koamnewsnow.com

PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?

JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
JAY, OK

