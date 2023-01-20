ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klLon_0kKl0Rkq00

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in April 2019.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Cummins was in court for two motions hearings. The first motion was to dismiss the entire district attorney’s office from the case after learning one of the lead prosecutors, Eric Mauldin, previously represented Cummins. The judge ultimately denied that motion.

However, the majority of the day was spent analyzing Cummins’ mental state as prosecutors seek the death penalty in this case. While a number of mental evaluations have determined Cummins is fit to stand trial, the question still remains as to if Cummins is convicted is he competent enough to be executed.

Man accused in one of Tennessee’s deadliest homicide cases still awaits trial

Thursday, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Wood, considered an expert in intellectual disability, described behavior and academic troubles from Cummins’ childhood and then psychiatric concerns — including paranoia, depression and suicide attempts.

Cummins was seen in court continuously rocking, moving and often shaking. Wood said he has Stereotypic Movement Disorder — a disorder that is included in his evaluations to see if he meets the criteria for intellectual disability.

Wood took a deep dive into Cummins’ life, including DCS records that she says reflect a history of negligence and deprivation.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“There was concerns about him and his sister — multiple lice, infections, infestations, sort of. The home didn’t have electricity or running water. At times, there were occasions where there wasn’t a front door, there weren’t doors on the inside of the home,” Wood explained. “There were allegations of abuse that were made at various times, there were allegations that the father may have been drinking excessively and may have been giving the children beer. There was one allegation I saw about methamphetamine being manufactured in the home. I don’t think that was founded or investigated, but these records really document these concerns over time about what is happening in the home environment.”

The witness testimony is vital in determining if Cummins is fit for execution.

Cross-examination will continue Friday, Jan. 20, with the defense planning to call one more witness.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The trial is set to begin in April.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide

A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State

(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy