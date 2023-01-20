Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
12-year-old suffers broken wrist trying to defend mom from boyfriend
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old suffered a broken wrist attempting to fight off a woman’s boyfriend during a domestic violence incident on Saturday. According to Janesville Police, a child called police to a home, in the 300 block of N. Washington Street, after witnessing their mother being assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Samuel […]
cwbradio.com
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole
The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
The Madison Police Department (MPD) reflected on nearly 15 years of investigation at a press conference today as the Zimmermann case drew to a close.
nbc15.com
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
nbc15.com
Third day of testimony in Randle El trial includes medical examiner, victims’ loved ones
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial of a man accused of killing two women in 2020 in Janesville resumed Thursday with doctors and more family members of the victims testifying. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two first-degree homicide counts, among other charges, in the 2020 killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. The former UW-Madison football player’s trial is expected to last two weeks, the Rock Co. Circuit Court schedule shows.
wclo.com
Domestic incident ends in arrest
A 27-year-old Janesville man is facing charges including Physical Abuse of a Child -Recklessly Causing Great Bodily Harm after a weekend incident. Janesville police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Washington Street just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a disturbance. The initial caller was a 12-year-old child telling an emergency dispatcher their mother was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend in a vehicle parked outside the home. Police say the woman was able to escape and run to the house, where the 12-year-old and a friend attempted to hold the door closed, but Samuel O. Ryan violently forced his way into the house. One child suffered a broken wrist in the struggle. Ryan left the home before police arrived, but officers were able to track him down Sunday in Fort Atkinson with the help of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s currently in the Rock County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. deputies arrest man in crash after learning about previous hit and run
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 52-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac that had been in a crash after learning he was involved in an earlier hit and run. Communications said it got reports of a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m....
wclo.com
Trial of former Badger player continues for a fourth day
The trial of Marcus Randle El, the former Badger player accused of shooting two women to death, continued Friday afternoon, with one of the victims’ mother taking the witness stand. Justine Watson, mother to Sierra Winchester, detailed a text message she had received from Randle El saying he didn’t...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police
The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020. Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
WIFR
Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
nbc15.com
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
wwisradio.com
Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl
(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van found in Chicago, but body that was inside not located
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford over the weekend was found in Chicago, but the body that was inside remains missing, Rockford police said.
WIFR
Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter
MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
Comments / 0