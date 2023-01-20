Read full article on original website
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
Graham Nash Mourns Former Bandmate David Crosby While Acknowledging Their Issues
“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash posted to Instagram on Jan. 19, shortly after word broke that his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate had died at age 81 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. Though Nash, 80, and Crosby found fame alongside Stephen Stills and Neil Young in the 1960s/70s, a generation known for “peace and love” and understanding, CSNY had a reputation for in-fighting and egos clashing, something Stills acknowledged in his tribute to David.
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
The 10 best David Crosby songs
Ten of the best from the late and legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, the man with the honeyed voice
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
US rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81
Veteran US folk-rock star David Crosby has died aged 81, his representative has confirmed. He helped set up two major bands in the 1960s: The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He was renowned for his guitar-playing and vocal harmonies. His career saw him achieve the rare feat of being...
From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings
The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
You Hurt My Feelings review – Nicole Holofcener delivers another winner
The smart, observant writer-director reunites with a never-better Julia Louis-Dreyfus for a funny and piercing film about honesty in relationships
David Crosby of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Dead at 81
David Crosby, the man whose musical talents greatly influenced the '60s folk-rock scene as the co-founding member of two iconic bands - The Byrds and the trio Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later morphed into the quartet Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young aka CSNY has passed on today. Crosby was 81 years old.
David Crosby's Decision to Leave the Byrds Followed Feuding Among Bandmates
In terms of influential acts of the 20th century, The Byrds' impact knows no bounds. Although the group doesn't receive the widespread acclaim of their contemporaries, their short, yet impactful time together left a notable mark on music history and led to the formation of Crosby, Stills, & Nash...all thanks to David Crosby's departure from The Byrds.
Cocktails to Celebrate Nathan ‘Uncle Nearest’ Green
Over the generations, the critical contributions of Nathan “Nearest” Green to the global spirits industry — specifically, how he taught a boy who’d come to be known as Jack Daniel to distill whiskey in the 1850s — were nearly lost. His story is an example...
