Snow, a wintry mix and rain all possible through our area late Saturday night into the early morning of Sunday. Most of us will be flirting with freezing temperatures, especially near and around Cape Girardeau’s latitude. Flurries cannot be ruled out, but cities to the north are more likely to see snow showers at some point tonight with some accumulation possible. Areas south of Cape Girardeau are more likely to only see light rain showers.

