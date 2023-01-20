ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri counties. The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded a total of $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients. A total...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/23

The remains of a missing man were found in a warehouse in Portageville, Mo. Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Rain and snow chances heading into Sunday (1/21/23)

Snow, a wintry mix and rain all possible through our area late Saturday night into the early morning of Sunday. Most of us will be flirting with freezing temperatures, especially near and around Cape Girardeau’s latitude. Flurries cannot be ruled out, but cities to the north are more likely to see snow showers at some point tonight with some accumulation possible. Areas south of Cape Girardeau are more likely to only see light rain showers.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah

This is some of the sweetest news you'll hear... Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah, according to Paducah Bank. The bank announced that they are the financial partner of Chris Weaver, the local franchisee for Crumbl. In the post, Paducah Bank said that the new store will open sometime in the spring near Talbot's off Hinkleville Road.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Kiwanis Bunny Hop coming in April

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do when Spring comes and the weather warms up, the Kiwanis Bunny Hop is coming to Paducah in the next few months. Those attending will get to chance to support the community by running, walking, and even hopping...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois

BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates

The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A look at...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

