Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
KFVS12
$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri counties. The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded a total of $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients. A total...
KFVS12
MDC: Trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville, Sikeston
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says several lakes in the area will open for trout season on February 1. Anglers can gear up to fish in Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville and Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston. According to...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/23
The remains of a missing man were found in a warehouse in Portageville, Mo. Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal...
KFVS12
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
KFVS12
$27.6M coming to southeast Mo. to expand broadband
Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man...
kbsi23.com
Rain and snow chances heading into Sunday (1/21/23)
Snow, a wintry mix and rain all possible through our area late Saturday night into the early morning of Sunday. Most of us will be flirting with freezing temperatures, especially near and around Cape Girardeau’s latitude. Flurries cannot be ruled out, but cities to the north are more likely to see snow showers at some point tonight with some accumulation possible. Areas south of Cape Girardeau are more likely to only see light rain showers.
KFVS12
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
westkentuckystar.com
Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah
This is some of the sweetest news you'll hear... Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah, according to Paducah Bank. The bank announced that they are the financial partner of Chris Weaver, the local franchisee for Crumbl. In the post, Paducah Bank said that the new store will open sometime in the spring near Talbot's off Hinkleville Road.
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Man identified in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore...
KFVS12
Kiwanis Bunny Hop coming in April
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do when Spring comes and the weather warms up, the Kiwanis Bunny Hop is coming to Paducah in the next few months. Those attending will get to chance to support the community by running, walking, and even hopping...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
KFVS12
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
KFVS12
Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A look at...
Comments / 0