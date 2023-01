The 911 Joint Oversight Board met January 17 with the topic of future funding as the primary agenda item. A report was given by the finance subcommittee to the leaders of Nodaway County, City of Maryville and Nodaway County Ambulance District. The committee proposed a sales tax, the amount to be determined later, be placed on a future ballot for the county electorate to approve for the total funding of the Northwest Regional Communications Center for 911 services.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO