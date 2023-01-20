Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges of working as a “financial terrorist” undermining President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cellphone hacked, according to office
Gov. Kristi Noem is urging both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, including her personal cell phone number. That phone number was hacked to make hoax calls, which she had no involvement in, according to the governor's office in a press release Monday. ...
Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief
A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FBI Finds More Classified Documents in 13-Hour Search of Biden Home
FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
