Phys.org
Webb unveils dark side of pre-stellar ice chemistry
The discovery of diverse ices in the darkest regions of a cold molecular cloud measured to date has been announced by an international team of astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This result allows astronomers to examine the simple icy molecules that will be incorporated into future exoplanets, while opening a new window on the origin of more complex molecules that are the first step in the creation of the building blocks of life.
Phys.org
Understanding of point defect mechanism boosts photovoltaic performance of antimony selenosulfide
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Tao from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed the formation and evolution of the point defect of antimony selenosulfide. This work was published in Advanced Materials. Antimony selenosulfide, i.e., Sb2(S,Se)3, features...
Phys.org
Nanotech turns to shark skin and dragonfly wings
Shark skin and dragonfly wings are two of nanotechnology researchers' favorite things in new studies looking for solutions to maritime and medical mysteries. The microscopic makeup of these natural surfaces may hold the key to better applications in human technologies, studies by Flinders University and international collaborators have found. "Our...
Phys.org
Team develops strategy to regulate light absorption behaviors of titanium oxo clusters
A research team has improved the solar energy absorption of titanium oxo clusters. Their work demonstrates an effective strategy for regulating the light absorption behaviors of these clusters by importing electron-rich heterometals. These results have potential applications in the field of solar energy where solar conversion currently faces certain limitations.
Phys.org
Novel method helps recover obscured images
A novel method that produces a clear image by using a simple cost-effective random scattering medium in real time could help overcome problems of obscured images. When light passes through a light-scattering material, it is diffused rather than absorbed, which means a clear image of the source object is lost. Scattering media include clouds, which poses problems for Earth-based astronomy, and body tissue, which affects medical imaging.
Phys.org
Researchers pinpoint new method to help bone-producing cells make more bone
Reversing osteoporosis could one day be as easy as taking a pill. A team of Florida International University (FIU) drug development scientists has found a possible new way to counteract the effects of the disease that turns bones into honeycomb-like structures—so fragile even a cough can cause a fracture or break. The discovery, recently published in Communications Biology, is the first step toward cheaper, effective, easy-to-take treatments for osteoporosis and other diseases associated with bone loss.
Phys.org
How a 3-centimeter glass sphere could help scientists understand space weather
Solar flares and other types of space weather can wreak havoc with spaceflight and with telecommunications and other types of satellites orbiting Earth. But to date, scientists' ability to research ways to overcome that challenge has been severely limited. That's because experiments they conduct in laboratories here on Earth are affected by gravity in ways that are quite different from conditions in space.
Phys.org
Scientists identify components of the molecular clock that helps some animals shed their skin
Shrimps, flies and other animals shed their outer body covering at specific times of the year or at specific points in their life cycles through a process called molting. Working with worms, FMI researchers identified the mechanisms underlying a molecular "molting clock"—as well as several of the clock's components. The findings may help to throw light on skin development and regeneration in other animals, including mammals.
Phys.org
DNA detector exposes hidden Antarctic krill
Like forensic investigators, scientists can use molecular techniques to detect evidence of Antarctic krill in seawater samples collected in the Southern Ocean. The revolutionary technology can identify Antarctic krill DNA within the alphabet soup of DNA molecules shed by numerous other marine creatures, including bacteria, other krill species, and whales.
scitechdaily.com
Dark Energy Camera Unveils Billions of Celestial Objects in Unprecedented Survey of the Milky Way
NSF’s NOIRLab releases colossal astronomical data tapestry displaying the majesty of our Milky Way in unprecedented detail. Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the powerful 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
Phys.org
A winding road: Mapping how singlet oxygen molecules travel along DNA strands
Nucleic acid-targeting photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a promising type of targeted therapy that is being actively researched. This treatment relies on special photosensitizers, a type of drug that binds at specific locations in a cell's DNA. Once bound, the cells are irradiated at a precise frequency, which in turn causes the photosensitizer to produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) or singlet oxygen (1O2) molecules. These molecules tend to oxidize nearby nucleic acids, damaging the genetic material and ultimately killing the irradiated cell.
Phys.org
Researchers develop targeted test for antibiotic resistance in clinical Enterobacter species
The currently used microbiological tests for colistin resistance and other antibiotic resistances do not allow accurate conclusions to be drawn regarding the spread of resistance in different Enterobacter species. This is partly because the taxonomic classification of clinical Enterobacter isolates is imprecise, and partly because the error rate in determining resistance is high.
Phys.org
Milky Way found to be too big for its 'cosmological wall'
Is the Milky Way special, or, at least, is it in a special place in the universe? An international team of astronomers has found that the answer to that question is yes, in a way not previously appreciated. A new study shows that the Milky Way is too big for its "cosmological wall," something yet to be seen in other galaxies. The new research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Phys.org
New cuttlefish brain map reveals secrets of camouflage
New mapping of the cuttlefish brain could explain how and why the marine animal employs its distinct camouflage ability according to researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ). Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) neuroscientists opened the new avenue of discovery after creating, for the first time, a detailed outline of the...
Phys.org
Endangered Amami rabbit disperses seeds for non-photosynthetic plant, reveals study
The iconic yet endangered Amami rabbit (Pentalagus furnessi) has been shown to play a key role in seed dispersal for the non-photosynthetic plant Balanophora yuwanensis. This discovery, made by Professor Suetsugu Kenji and graduate student Mr. Hashiwaki Hiromu of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, sheds light on the previously unknown ecological role of the world's only dark-furred wild rabbit.
Phys.org
'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests
Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...
Phys.org
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels
In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
Phys.org
Detecting galactic filaments with machine learning
Star formation in galaxies takes place in filaments composed of gas (mainly hydrogen) and small solid particles called interstellar dust, which is mainly carbon. Depending on the location of these filaments and their physical properties (density, temperature) they can be difficult to detect in the data. In particular, low density filaments or filaments located in areas of very high emission are generally not detected.
Phys.org
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
msn.com
Newfound alien planet has nuclear fusion going in its core
An international team of scientists has found a new exoplanet that's the first to be directly imaged thanks to Europe's Gaia spacecraft — and it appears to have nuclear fusion ongoing in its core. The team, led by Professor Sasha Hinkley at the University of Exeter in England, discovered...
