Martha Dykstra is the coordinator of the Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center. The senior center prepares right around 100 meals per day. Eighty of the meals are for meals on wheels, meaning they need to be delivered on routes. Another seven or eight meals are picked up daily while around 16 people drop in for congregate meals at the center, which are ready to eat at 11:30. Dykstra said it is difficult at times to find help in delivering the meals. The center puts out five meals, four days a week. Dykstra tells KNIA/KRLS News about the meal deliveries,“Our biggest need for volunteers comes in the delivering of the meals.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO