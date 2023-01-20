Read full article on original website
Carolyn E. Chapman
Funeral services for Carolyn E. (Klein) Chapman, 90, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Church. Memorials may be given for the Humane Society. Van Dyk -Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends today from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Burgey’s name to the Iowa State Fair Campgrounds or Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Dorothy Samuelson
A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
Michael Ray Quick
Visitation for Michael Ray Quick, 80, of Des Moines, will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with a committal following the visitation in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center Seeks More Help
Martha Dykstra is the coordinator of the Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center. The senior center prepares right around 100 meals per day. Eighty of the meals are for meals on wheels, meaning they need to be delivered on routes. Another seven or eight meals are picked up daily while around 16 people drop in for congregate meals at the center, which are ready to eat at 11:30. Dykstra said it is difficult at times to find help in delivering the meals. The center puts out five meals, four days a week. Dykstra tells KNIA/KRLS News about the meal deliveries,“Our biggest need for volunteers comes in the delivering of the meals.”
Knoxville Cancer Relay Announces Donation at Panthers vs. Cancer
The annual Panthers vs. Cancer event is already off to a strong start. While more numbers will come in soon from Saturday’s events, the Knoxville Cancer Relay donated $23,400 from their fall efforts. The announcement was made during the annual broadcast of Panthers vs. Chariton basketball on 95.3 KNIA. Panthers vs. Cancer included alumni games, activities throughout the day, a silent auction, and more, with all proceeds going toward the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation and their cancer treatment programs and new infusion center. In the nine years of Panthers vs. Cancer — previously Coaches vs. Cancer, approximately $188,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.
Indianola Chamber Dinner Registration Open
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, the first in-person event since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News holding events like the annual chamber dinner are important for the community, and the theme this year is all about teaming together to move forward and grow commerce and tourism in the area.
WeLIFT and Salvation Army Providing Space for Mobile Unit
WeLIFT Job Search Center has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Indianola Chamber Dinner Theme “Our Time is Now”
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, the first in-person event since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News holding events like the annual chamber dinner are important for the community, and the theme this year is all about teaming together to move forward and grow commerce and tourism in the area.
Marion County to Receive $1 Million for VA Demolition
Marion County has been awarded $1 million by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through its Vacant Building Demolition Fund. The abandoned VA Hospital campus was purchased by Marion County in January of 2020 after discussions with the City of Knoxville and General Services Administration, the federal authority responsible for disposing of the property. Marion County then, working with the State of Iowa, the Federal Government, and the City of Knoxville, determined that the buildings could not be rehabilitated. The Marion County Board of Supervisors authorized $11.1 million toward the demolition of 60 of the 61 buildings on the site.
Friends of The Knoxville Legion Volleyball
Friends of the Knoxville Legion will be holding their second annual volleyball tournament Saturday, March 11. Games will be played at the Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. There will be a cash bar and snacks at the Legion. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Legion Flag Fund. Registration needs to be completed by February 22 at Dut’s American Legion or mail checks to PO Box 221, Knoxville.
Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG
It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cal Wyman
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Cal Wyman, Knoxville Fire Chief, as we talk about his department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
WCPP Grant Applications Open
Grant applications for the annual Warren County Philanthropic Partnership are currently open. The Warren County Philanthropic Partnership offers community grants worth between $500 and $5,000, and High Impact Grants worth up to $25,000 for larger investment projects. The Board addresses community needs, evaluates grant applications, and awards grants to worthwhile...
Medically Oriented Gym helps with Therapy
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Indianola Downtown Facade Improvement Program Grant Funding Available
The City of Indianola has announced the launch of the Downtown Facade and Interior Improvement Program, a grant program designed to support improvements to the downtown square. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News property owners can apply for up to $25,000 in grant funding to facade and interior improvements to buildings located in and adjacent to the Indianola Downtown Square.
Fire and EMS Department Needs Rise
The Knoxville City Council heard from Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman about the Department’s recommended budget for fiscal year for 2024. The department is asking for a 17.83 percent increase over the past budget. The department is asking to add three part-time positions, one for each shift. Overall operations...
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
Pella Wellness Consortium to Present Lyndsey Fennelly
The Pella Wellness Consortium is hosting Lyndsey Fennelly, a motivational speaker, former standout Iowa State University basketball player and successful businesswoman, to a conversation about her mental health journey. The event is at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Central College Graham Conference Center and open to the public and includes...
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
