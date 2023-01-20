ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Xcel Energy: Customers to see lower natural gas bills in upcoming months

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3VIs_0kKjrQWB00

Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills in February, March 00:41

After a rate hike at the end of last year, Xcel Energy said that customers in Colorado will see lower natural gas bills from Feb. 1 to March 31. This is because of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices.

The utility company said that residential natural gas customers will pay an average of $17.79 less in February than they would under the company's currently effective natural gas costs that went into effect in January. Small business customers will pay an average of $83.14 less in February.

According to Xcel, "Customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their bills-Xcel Energy passes those costs along to customers without markup. Other than interim adjustments, commodity adjustments are submitted to the Commission every three months; the adjustment for the second quarter of 2023 will be filed mid-March."

Xcel said that even with the drop in natural gas prices, the cost of natural gas remains higher than it has been in recent years and encourages customers to take advantage of the range of energy efficiency programs and savings tips the company offers.

Customers are also encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they're having trouble paying their bill. The company can provide customers with options such as payment plans, energy assistance programs or an Averaged Monthly Payment. Customers can learn more about Xcel Energy's energy assistance programs at xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-895-4999.

Comments / 4

Steven Griffin
3d ago

Nothing but thieves! Record profits, yet Excel is constantly granted rate increases.

Reply
6
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Stimulus Update: Colorado Taxpayers will Receive Direct Payments of up to $1,500 in 9 Days

Residents of Colorado who submitted their 2021 taxes will get a tax credit of up to $1,500 in a little less than a week. This payment, due on January 31, is for citizens of the state who requested an extension for their 2021 taxes. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide individuals of the Centennial State who submitted their taxes by October 17 with $750, while qualified couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Higher energy bills drive surge in demand for payment assistance

DENVER — When she opened a recent natural gas bill, Deb Foley found an unwelcome surprise: her bill had tripled from $50 to nearly $160. "I was shocked, and a little frustrated, of course, and thought it was a mistake," she said. But it was no mistake, as thousands of other Xcel customers who found similarly high bills can attest.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Why we should tax the rich, instead of eliminating income taxes in Colorado

With tax season under way, it seems only fair to scrutinize how many pennies I will have left in my pocket after paying Uncle Sam. Am I paying too much? Better yet, are you?. For the most part, I don’t mind paying taxes so long as they are within reason and I’m not paying more than my fair share. After all, taxes are a necessary part of social responsibility. By each contributing a portion of our hard-earned money to a larger honey pot, we can have the tools necessary for society to function. I’m OK with this, and you should be, too.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado

Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: A Speech to Put NIMBYs on Notice?

This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on January 19. Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy