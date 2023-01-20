Lawsuit highlights how DCFS placed kids in juvenile detention who had done nothing wrong

DCFS sued for keeping innocent children locked up 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe.

A lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the lawsuit highlights one girl's story of how the system left her locked up. The same happened to dozens of other kids, who were placed behind bars despite never having done anything wrong.

Why were they there? The reason, the suit said, was that the state was out of placement beds.

And now, victims are out of patience.

"They don't care about me," said Janiah Cane, 18. "They don't want to help me out of this horrible place."

The first horrible place Caine ended up was Cook County Juvenile Court.

Caine was a minor when she entered Family Court – a relative had turned violent. A victim of child abuse, she was asked to speak truth about her abuser in exchange for protection from DCFS.

"When I was told, oh, if you tell me, 'I'm going to keep you safe,' I would expect you to keep me safe," Caine said, "and in that place, I didn't feel safe."

Caine then ended up in another horrible place – behind bars at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. Before it was over, she would spend 166 nights there.

"Sometimes I even feel like they wanted me in there, because I was in there so long," Caine said in disgust.

She had done nothing wrong. The reason she was in the lockup was because the Department of Children and Family Services was out of beds.

"I don't know," Caine said. "It's a lot of emotions and feelings that you feel - because nobody wants to be in a horrible place like that where you're fighting girls."

When she asked for a temporary release to attend her grandmother's funeral, her caseworker could not be found - and she missed it.

"They were taking so long to find my DCFS case worker because nobody knew where she was," Caine said. "I felt horrible. I felt so many emotions, like anger, sadness - because I loved her so much."

This lawsuit filed Thursday tells the story of Caine and eight other kids - who spent anywhere from 45 days to six months wrongfully incarcerated.

Michael spent 45 days, David 86 days, Jordan 150 days, James 240 days, Kate more than three months, John five and a half months, Elliot more than six months, and Thomas more than seven months.

As of Thursday evening, seven kids were still locked up when they should not have been, according to Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert. Between them, those seven kids have logged over 239 days under lock and key for doing nothing wrong.

This is despite the fact that a judge has ordered the kids released back to their caregivers.

"They leave their kids to rot in detention when a judge has ordered them out," Golbert said.

"If DCFS continues to have these policies that hurt children, then they will pay - and they will pay until they stop doing it and it never happens again to another child," said attorney Russell Ainsworth.

Ainsworth said a jury will end up deciding what the dollar figure should be - but the policy of locking kids up costs hundreds of thousands more than properly staffing placement facilities.

"As we speak, there are actually empty beds in placements - because the placements aren't being paid enough money to be fully staffed," Golbert said.

Caine there are failures in the DCFS system from up high all the way down the line.

"They never do their job," Caine said. "There have been times that they have left me - not just jail, other places that are horrible that you get treated wrong and stuff like that."

Caine walked out from behind the bars behind which she didn't belong - and now hopes the lawsuit changes policies and improves the lives of future kids dealt life's hardest hand.

"Everybody in there should be free," Caine said. "It can be about their life - get a job, do something with their life instead of just sitting in jail."

She hopes the lawsuit prompts changes and protects future kids.

"I hope that they don't have to go through this, and the people after them don't have to go through this," Caine said.

We reached out to DCFS for a comment on the lawsuit. They issued this statement: