City of Aurora offering grants for those imposing neighborhood cleanup

City leaders offering monetary grants for those imposing neighborhood cleanup in Aurora 02:14

Keeping your neighborhood clean and looking nice could be a challenge. That's why the City of Aurora is offering a helping hand by giving out money for a neighborhood cleanup.

"It is a great opportunity to come together as a neighborhood," said Linda Metsger a member of the Village East Neighborhood Association in Aurora.

She says one of her neighborhood's biggest events last year was the cleanup project they did this past fall.

"We have a trash truck people can come and get rid of bushes or concrete or things like that," she said.

It wouldn't have been possible without a grant from the City of Aurora.

Last year and this year, Aurora's Housing and Community Services offered improvement grants of up to $5,000 for neighborhood groups and residents where no community organization is present.

The goal is to help enhance neighborhoods while strengthening relationships.

"We want neighbors to know one another but also to feel comfortable talking to the City," said Scott Campbell the community engagement coordinator for the City of Aurora.

The grants can't be used to do personal home improvements or for projects outside of Aurora, but can be used for almost anything that improves a neighborhood's physical condition, enhances pride and identity, increases neighborhood communication or brings new assets to the neighborhood.

"Because while we have some ideas of great ways to bring neighbors together, there is so much more creativity out there," Campbell said.

Linda says it worked in her neighborhood last year.

"People come and they filled up their cars and they helped each other unload and then they said, 'Oh where do you live?' and, 'Oh I saw you ripping those bushes out,'" she said.

She says they will apply for another grant this year even though it's a competitive process.

"It was well worth the effort," she said.

Residents interested in applying must attend one of three virtual pre-application meetings via WebEx to learn more about the funding opportunity and application process:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, at noon

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

The links to the meetings are listed at https://bit.ly/3QOsR9H