ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

City of Aurora offering grants for those imposing neighborhood cleanup

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DILFx_0kKi4vBH00

City leaders offering monetary grants for those imposing neighborhood cleanup in Aurora 02:14

Keeping your neighborhood clean and looking nice could be a challenge. That's why the City of Aurora is offering a helping hand by giving out money for a neighborhood cleanup.

"It is a great opportunity to come together as a neighborhood," said Linda Metsger a member of the Village East Neighborhood Association in Aurora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvHYF_0kKi4vBH00
CBS

She says one of her neighborhood's biggest events last year was the cleanup project they did this past fall.

"We have a trash truck people can come and get rid of bushes or concrete or things like that," she said.

It wouldn't have been possible without a grant from the City of Aurora.

Last year and this year, Aurora's Housing and Community Services offered improvement grants of up to $5,000 for neighborhood groups and residents where no community organization is present.

The goal is to help enhance neighborhoods while strengthening relationships.

"We want neighbors to know one another but also to feel comfortable talking to the City," said Scott Campbell the community engagement coordinator for the City of Aurora.

CBS

The grants can't be used to do personal home improvements or for projects outside of Aurora, but can be used for almost anything that improves a neighborhood's physical condition, enhances pride and identity, increases neighborhood communication or brings new assets to the neighborhood.

"Because while we have some ideas of great ways to bring neighbors together, there is so much more creativity out there," Campbell said.

Linda says it worked in her neighborhood last year.

"People come and they filled up their cars and they helped each other unload and then they said, 'Oh where do you live?' and, 'Oh I saw you ripping those bushes out,'" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZL9A_0kKi4vBH00
CBS

She says they will apply for another grant this year even though it's a competitive process.

"It was well worth the effort," she said.

Residents interested in applying must attend one of three virtual pre-application meetings via WebEx to learn more about the funding opportunity and application process:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2, at noon
  • Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

The links to the meetings are listed at https://bit.ly/3QOsR9H

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.
AURORA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco considers giving 20 acres of fairgrounds land to the Westernaires

The youth horseback precision drill team known as the Westernaires has long called the Jefferson County Fairgrounds its home, and an advisory committee is now suggesting that the group be given 20 acres of the land there for no charge. But there is some pushback to the idea.  Appearing at the National Western Stock Show and other events, the Westernairers are a precious bit of Americana with a salute to Western heritage. They were founded more than 70 years ago. "We would like to see them remain in Jefferson County. Transferring this property to them seems like a course of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haitian man sentenced for shipping firearms from Colorado to Haiti

A Haitian man living in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, was sentenced earlier this month for having hidden firearms in cars that were being shipped to Haiti. According to police reports, Peniel Olibris, 32, was indicted in July 2022 and later signed a plea agreement in September 2022, admitting guilt to one of the two contraband counts in the indictment.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character

Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar.  "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other."  Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
NORTHGLENN, CO
coloradosun.com

Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food

Dormant plants at Jack’s Solar Farm near Longmont grow in microclimates created by the shade of solar panels that also direct rain toward plants that need more moisture. (Tyler Hickman, Special to The Colorado Sun) Story first appeared in:. At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests...
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis

Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

National Western Stock Show ends with message of thanks

This year's National Western Stock Show was one for the record books. Sunday was the final day of the event. A final attendance tally for the Denver tradition shows more than 702,000 guests visited the National Western Stock Show in 2023. That's the fourth highest attended show in the 117-year history of the Stock Show.At the conclusion of the event, organizers wrote a message of thanks on social media to "every single guest, volunteer, exhibitor, vendor, cowboy, and cowgirl" who participated."With your help, we have the opportunity to support the future of agriculture through education," they wrote in a Sunday night Facebook post.CBS News Colorado spent one of the last days of the show with Brian Coleman from Mark Messenger Memorial Hitch. Reporter Conor McCue discovered few exhibitors know their craft or team like Coleman."It just has such a rich history in Western events and livestock events," said Coleman.RELATED: Stock Show Tradition: Grand Champion Steer joins Brown Palace high tea
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy