Florida State

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

By Anthony Izaguirre
 4 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate.

The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes.

Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

“In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion," the letter continued.

In a statement, the College Board said, “Like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers.”

“The process of piloting and revising course frameworks is a standard part of any new AP course, and frameworks often change significantly as a result,” the statement read.

The College Board website describes the course as interdisciplinary, touching on literature, arts, humanities, political science, geography and science. The pilot program is debuting at 60 schools across the country before it expands to additional schools.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, has opposed what he calls liberal ideologies in schools, including lessons around critical race theory, which examines systemic racism and has become a frequent target of conservatives.

Last year the governor signed legislation dubbed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses. The law bars instruction that says members of one race are inherently racist or should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race, among other things.

More recently the governor's budget office called on state colleges to submit spending information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory, raising concerns of potential funding cuts around such initiatives.

FaxOverLies
4d ago

Unfortunately, for DeSantis and other supporters of traditional Fairy Tales and White Heroism, this will not suppress the continued awakening. Contrarily, this just demonstrates and underscores the continued Historical pattern of Supremacy and why it is necessary for African American Studies to begin with. I present to you exhibit A.

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Blatant Suppression of Truth taught in American History. What are you afraid of Ron? This fool is going off the rails.

Montie Szydel
4d ago

all I got to say there's no such thing as an African-American you're either in African or you're American not both you're one or the other you're black you're black if you're born in this country you're American people don't go around saying Polish American German American Norwegian American Irish American do they

