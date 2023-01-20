ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson Said He Once Ate Potatoes For Two Weeks Straight As He Opened Up About The Pressures Society Puts On Men’s Bodies

By Chelsea Stewart
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXhSI_0kKgCmWb00

Robert Pattinson used to go to great lengths to get the body he wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSZeO_0kKgCmWb00
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The actor told the Evening Standard that he's “basically tried every fad you can think of," everything "except consistency."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp5Lq_0kKgCmWb00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“Yeah, it's crazy. Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aKo3_0kKgCmWb00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Rob recalled how one time, he ate "nothing but potatoes for two weeks" as a way to detox his body. "Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse…you definitely lose weight,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ga88x_0kKgCmWb00

Healthline reports that while this diet can cause weight loss, "it hasn’t been studied, is extremely restrictive, lacks certain nutrients, and may lead to unhealthy eating behaviors."

James Devaney / GC Images

“And I tried to do keto once," he continued. "I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer, as it completely defeats the purpose.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW6Z4_0kKgCmWb00
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Rob seemed to take a stand against the body expectations placed on men in 2020, when he told GQ that he wasn't working out consistently for The Batman , which starred him as the caped crusader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcoqT_0kKgCmWb00
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

"I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem," he shared. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean ... wasn't exactly ripped."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT7X5_0kKgCmWb00
Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage

Rob later clarified that it was a joke — and he told the Evening Standard that he just thinks it's "quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout, because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBNca_0kKgCmWb00
Che Rosales / WireImage

You can read all he had to say here .

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

