Yonkers, NY

2 injured, dozens displaced following Yonkers apartment building fire

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in Yonkers Thursday afternoon, displacing dozens of residents and injuring at least two others.

The massive fire was on the roof of the building, located along Mulberry Street.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help families with temporary housing.

Police said the fire started at around 4:20 p.m. and thick smoke quickly filled the building.

Officials on scene said they had to call for additional personnel to handle the fire, which was especially intense on the top floor.

Two victims were taken to the hospitals. Fire officials said a 68-year-old man was listed in grave condition and a 85-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

Both victims appear to have lived on the fourth floor.

Fire officials said other residents were relocated to the nearby The Westchester School where the Red Cross and the Yonkers Office of Emergency Management helped them.

Yonkers police assisted with crowd and traffic control.

The fire impacted traffic in the area and commuters were advised to use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Thursday night.

