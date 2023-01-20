2 people injured after fire rips through Yonkers apartment building

Two people were pulled from a fast-moving fire at an apartment building in Yonkers Thursday.

Yonkers Fire Department and Yonkers Police were at the scene of the fire that started around 4:20 p.m. at a four-story apartment building located at 21 Mulberry Street.

Officials say two people were pulled from the fire and taken to local hospitals. A 68-year-old man is listed in critical condition, and a 85-year-old woman is in stable condition.

They say both victims appeared to have resided on the fourth floor.

Additional residents of the building have been relocated to the nearby The Westchester School where they are being they are being tended to by the Red Cross and other emergency management personnel.

Firefighters worked on the outside of the building, which has stood for over 100 years. The fire was in the cockloft, which was located at the top, back of the building.

There were no reports of any firefighters injured.

It's not clear yet how the fire started. An investigation is underway into the cause.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

