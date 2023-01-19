ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand manufacturing sector continues to contract in Dec -survey

WELLINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in December, while the negative mindset of manufacturers has picked up pace.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 47.2 in December, in line with the month before. New orders improved but continue to contract at 46.1.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said the latest PMI result broadly ﬁts with the clear decline already expected for manufacturing GDP in the fourth quarter with further slippage expected in the first quarter of this year.

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future.
ECB policymakers spar on rate outlook beyond Feb hike

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers laid out diverging views on future interest rate hikes on Monday, suggesting that moves beyond next week's half a percentage point increase remain contentious.
Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos on Monday, which is expected to ease congestion at the country's ports and help it become an African hub for transshipment, handling cargoes in transit for other destinations.
Gemini is laying off 10% of staff - The Information

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is slashing 10% of its headcount in what is at least the third round of layoffs in eight months, the Information reported on Monday, citing an internal message.
