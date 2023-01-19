ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old released from hospital as child's family sends condolences, says gun was secured

By Steve Almasy, Michelle Watson, Brian Todd
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 179

people are stupid
3d ago

“Acute disability”? They didn’t say what his supposed diagnosis is because they know it’s just an excuse and don’t want experts to point that out. I am so sick of people using these things as an excuse for their kid to be out of control and violent. The kid brought it to school which means it was preplanned, it isn’t an impulse control problem.

Reply(23)
49
Citizen Jane
3d ago

So this is one of those kids with a behavior problem. You know it’s bad when one of the parents is supposed to accompany the child at school every day.

Reply(1)
28
Patricia Cammett
3d ago

The parents r guilty of having a gun in the house with a smart disabled child. The child is misdiagnosed because he was smart enough to find load and fired a gun with the intent to cause harm when he did not get his way, then he is not acute disabled. He can think very well to do evil. The parents r lying about the child being disabled. The parents should be held accountable for there child misbehavior towards other.

Reply(10)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair

A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
buzzfeednews.com

A Dad Fatally Shot His 5 Kids, Mother-In-Law, And Wife Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

A family of eight, including five children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in Enoch, Utah, in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the man's wife filed for divorce. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Haight, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl, and his five children, before killing himself. The children's names were not released, but officials said they were three girls, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4.
ENOCH, UT
New York Post

Cops reveal Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner’s emotional question after shooting

The Virginia schoolteacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student last week asked about her students in the moments after the harrowing confrontation, police said Monday. “Do you know how my students are?” Abby Zwerner asked cops after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. Drew lauded the 25-year-old, who teaches first grade at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. “Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero,” he said. Zwerner was critically wounded Friday when a 6-year-old student allegedly drew a 9mm handgun, pointed it at the teacher and fired. The bullet went through one...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy