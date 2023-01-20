ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Many questions remain in Jennifer Brown's disappearance

By Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Several questions remain unanswered in death of Jennifer Brown 02:50

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The weeks-long search for a missing mom has now shifted to a search for justice. Jennifer Brown's body was recovered in Royersford, more than two weeks after she went missing.

Now, there are many questions that still remain unanswered.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with Brown's family in the past 24 hours and they asked for some privacy.

Police have not revealed how Brown died, and they haven't announced any arrests.

This community was praying together, and now they're grieving together.

"Thinking of her family now having to deal with this situation and her young son, Noah," Carol Sprainer said.

Sprainer is still in shock after arriving home from Florida to the news that the body of her neighbor, Brown, was located more than two weeks after she vanished from her home in Limerick Township.

"It's very, very tragic and I'd say on our block here on 1400, the mood is shocking and very sad," Sprainer said.

After an intensive search, Brown's body was found Wednesday afternoon behind a warehouse near the 200 block of North 5th Street in Royersford, only minutes from her home where she was last seen alive on Jan. 3.

Sources close to the investigation say her body was wrapped in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave.

CBS Philadelphia also learned someone on the property saw it and called the police.

"We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't tell you how many people have worked through this," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Brown's family reported her missing after she didn't pick up her son from the bus stop on Jan 4. Her car was found near her home with her belongings still inside.

"It's shocking, you don't know what to expect and by now we're numb," Nancy Decker said.

Decker has lived next door to Brown for five years and spoke with her the day before she disappeared.

She was interviewed by detectives to help piece together the investigation and cried when she learned the update that no one in this community was hoping for.

The coroner's office says a cause of death is still pending.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said there are no updates on the case Thursday and it's still under investigation.

