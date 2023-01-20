ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore receives $20 million for West Baltimore recreation center

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbJ2n_0kKbPENx00

Ravens commit $20 million to West Baltimore recreation center 02:15

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed $20 million to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center.

Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

The facility was closed for about 12 years before it was reopened by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel's non-profit, Level82.

"We've been here for a couple years now, just operating it, but knowing what it's going to be in the future," Smith said. "I still can't believe it's going to happen."

With this donation, the Ravens and BGCMB are collaborating with Baltimore city recreation and parks, Green Street Academy, and the community to create a space where hundreds of kids will participate daily in youth development programs.

"There is already transformational work happening here, we're excited to expand that," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Plans include a multi-purpose athletic field, teen center, tutoring spaces and indoor/outdoor community gathering spaces. The boys and girls club will provide youth programs for academics, leadership, arts, wellness, sports and career prep.

"We know that when they have an opportunity to be somewhere safe, be nurtured, get opportunities to learn new things—kids are amazing," Jeff Breslin, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs Metro Baltimore, said. "Kids have so much energy and when you give them the right direction, there's nothing they can't do."

Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore is looking to raise another $10 million for the project.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.

The club will serve as the home field and court for Green Street Academy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Family, city to honor fallen Baltimore firefighters on first anniversary of deadly Stricker Street fire

BALTIMORE -- Tragedy struck a year ago on Tuesday as Baltimore firefighters battled a massive blaze at a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street.Now, there sits a memorial garden to honor the three firefighters who died after the structure partially collapsed on January 24, 2022.The deaths of Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were later ruled homicides, and the fire was classified as incendiary. Despite the release of photos of a person of interest, no arrests have been announced. "This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County students scoring below state average in English and math, report shows

BALTIMORE - For some time, frustration has been building among parents, teachers and Baltimore County council members concerning school Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams. Declining test scores is just one of the major areas of worry when it comes to Baltimore County Public Schools.The Maryland State Department of Education released its report card and it showed that students are scoring below the state average across the board in English and math. "Baltimore County Schools used to be a shining star of a school system, with really strong academics, but over the past decade, we have been declining in our scores," said Amy Adams,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Dudas

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has announced the loss of a K9 member. The department has announced the passing of retired K9 Dudas. K9 Dudas was a six-year-old patrol and narcotics detection dog. Dudas served the Baltimore County Police Department and the community for six years. Officials say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man dead after fleeing Baltimore City police, carjacking driver in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A man believed to have been wanted in a shooting fled from Baltimore City police, carjacked a driver in Towson and died by suicide, police said. Baltimore City police released a statement Tuesday night, saying the helicopter unit, around 1:25 p.m, spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 16.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighters respond to 2 active West Baltimore fires Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish two active fires within minutes of each other in West Baltimore Sunday night. Fire officials reported the first scene near N Payson St just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the two-story row home. Minutes later...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Female found unresponsive in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Monday, police found an unresponsive female in the Rodgers Forge area of Baltimore County. At approximately 2:10AM, officers responded to the 160 block of Stanmore Road for reports of an unconscious person. Once police arrived on the scene, officers located an unresponsive female. Officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot on January 1st, and 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison died from her injuries in Eastern Baltimore. Now, police have made an arrest in her murder. Shortly before 3:30 am on New Year’s morning, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of North Glover Street to investigate an alert from Shot Spotter. At the location, police found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old suffering from injuries. Both were brought to nearby hospitals where Garrison later died. The initial investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andre Bailey. Bailey was arrested The post Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims who were killed late last week. Carl Gilmore was killed on January 19, 2023, in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. Dion Brandon was killed on January 20, 2023, in the 1700 block of Richwood Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
98K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy