Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore receives $20 million for West Baltimore recreation center

Ravens commit $20 million to West Baltimore recreation center 02:15

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed $20 million to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center.

Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore.

The facility was closed for about 12 years before it was reopened by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel's non-profit, Level82.

"We've been here for a couple years now, just operating it, but knowing what it's going to be in the future," Smith said. "I still can't believe it's going to happen."

With this donation, the Ravens and BGCMB are collaborating with Baltimore city recreation and parks, Green Street Academy, and the community to create a space where hundreds of kids will participate daily in youth development programs.

"There is already transformational work happening here, we're excited to expand that," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Plans include a multi-purpose athletic field, teen center, tutoring spaces and indoor/outdoor community gathering spaces. The boys and girls club will provide youth programs for academics, leadership, arts, wellness, sports and career prep.

"We know that when they have an opportunity to be somewhere safe, be nurtured, get opportunities to learn new things—kids are amazing," Jeff Breslin, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs Metro Baltimore, said. "Kids have so much energy and when you give them the right direction, there's nothing they can't do."

Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore is looking to raise another $10 million for the project.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.

The club will serve as the home field and court for Green Street Academy.