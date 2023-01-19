ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

‘Bold’ and ‘aggressive’: What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnCSb_0kKYSm5X00

A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.

The charges against Baldwin and other crew members were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, is expected to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.

The film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, has already signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The district attorney says that the charges will be formally filed before the end of January and the charges against Baldwin carry up to a maximum 18-month prison sentence.

Former prosecutors and attorneys have been reacting to the decision to criminally charge the Hollywood star over the October 2021 set shooting.

“Prosecutors have taken a bold step by charging Baldwin,” former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter, who is a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, told The Independent.

“He has some built-in defences with the fact that he wasn’t the person responsible for making sure the gun was cleared and that there were multiple people on set whose job was to ensure everything was safe. But at the end of the day, the gun was in his hands.”

And he added: “I find it astounding how much Baldwin has talked about this case since the shooting. His attorneys need to sit on his chest until this plays out because the more he opens his mouth the worse he’s making it for himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Elgi_0kKYSm5X00

Trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, called it “an aggressive charging decision by District Attorney Carmack-Altwies”.

“The prosecution will seek to prove Baldwin had a duty to inspect the gun himself, he knew it had previously discharged, he pulled the trigger despite denying it, that his finger shouldn’t have been near the trigger, he shouldn’t have cocked the hammer, or some combination of those factors,” he said.

“Baldwin will argue that he reasonably relied on Halls’s representation that it was a ‘cold gun.’ The fact that Halls has already agreed to plead guilty means he is likely cooperating with the state against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.”

And he says he expects Baldwin to “garner a lot of sympathy” if the case ends up at trial.

“Jurors love celebrities, there’s no question celebrities do better than regular people at trial. Even if a deal was on the table, Baldwin probably wouldn’t take it. He has a lot of money to assemble a top-flight legal team and he has a good defence, because he had every reason to believe the gun that was handed to him was safe,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8RHo_0kKYSm5X00

Los Angeles personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio, the co-founder of Custodio and Dubey LLP, said that the district attorney “made the right call” in bringing charges in the case.

“Baldwin pulled the trigger, he has to be accountable, plain and simple. There is clearly no one else who pulled the trigger. And you have to charge the person who pulled the trigger. The DA’s office made the right call,” he said.

“A lot of things came into play with regard to the decision to charge Baldwin. There was a lot of pressure to charge him but I also think they would’ve charged anybody else in this scenario. The DA’s office was just doing what they would normally do, following protocol and doing their job.”

And he added that he does not believe there will be “much sympathy” for Baldwin.

“He was the producer, it was his project, and he, along with other producers chose to make this a low-budget film. Baldwin had some degree of control regarding how much would be spent on safety measures, meaning he had some say in choosing the level of experience of the armourer. Plus, he was the one who pulled the trigger.”

Entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell says that there is a major legal difference between handling guns on a movie set and in real life.

“We need to remember that the title ‘producer’ is just a credit and doesn’t necessarily reflect production responsibility. In Hollywood, there are lots of reasons why a person would get a producer credit. An executive producer, for example, could just receive that as a title for helping to raise money. A producer could be a rightsholder to the project with no production responsibility, while a line producer is often in charge of the production and delivering a project to its completion,” he said.

“Baldwin can spell out what his role was as a producer as part of his defence, to make it clear that overseeing firearms was not his responsibility. The DA may be convinced that his role as a producer factors into his criminal liability, but a jury may see it differently.

“The world of a movie set is different from the real world. If I’m on the corner with somebody and they hand me a gun and tell me it’s not loaded and I should pull the trigger, if that gun goes off in my hand and kills a bystander I’m criminally responsible. It’s not the same thing in Hollywood, where there are rules and protocols for who is responsible for what. If an actor is given a gun and told it’s cold, the actor has to be able to take that at full confidence.”

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
NEW MEXICO STATE
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Attorney Believes The 'Innocent' Couple Will Get A Retrial: 'They're Going To Fight'

Though Todd and Julie Chrisley each began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17, their attorney, Alex Little, thinks they still have a good chance of getting a retrial.As OK! reported, the spouses were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to a seven-year sentence for Julie, 50, and a twelve-year stint for her husband, 53. However, Little claimed several errors were made in court."The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," the attorney stated in a new interview, nothing they believe some docs were "unlawfully" seized. "This...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours

Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Woman who spent 6 years in prison reveals stories of her life as an inmate

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 17, 2021. It has since been updated. The justice system is built to create a just society that benefits everyone but in most cases, they can be a problem in itself. Incarceration is a huge problem in America and rather than rehabilitate, individuals are most often forced to become repeat offenders, getting caught up in a vicious cycle. People held in jails are subject to horrible treatment. While most of the general public's knowledge of the jail system is based on pop culture, the stories coming out of jail can be infinitely worse. Jessica Kent who is 31 and lives in Chicago knows too well. She ended up in prison after suffering from drug addiction. She was jailed for the first time at the age of 17 for the criminal sales of a controlled substance. She ended up spending a year in a New York prison.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
The Independent

Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HollywoodLife

Why Alec Baldwin May Have A ‘Difficult’ Time Defeating Manslaughter Charges: Lawyer Explains (Exclusive)

Alec Baldwin, 64. was criminally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021. New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released the shocking charges in a press release today, more than one year after the fatal shooting occurred. The release stated that, for the first charge, the sentence would include 18 months in prison with an additional $5,000 fine. However, according to the DA’s release, the second charge against Alec carries a mandatory five years in jail. HollywoodLife spoke to Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma, founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers, who told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview why Alec’s decision to speak out about this over the past year may actually hurt his chances of defeating these charges.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy