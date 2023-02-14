Open in App
Hartly, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

By Staff Writer,

9 days ago

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old Floyd Smith of Hartly, Delaware after he fled from troopers last night. Smith struck a State Police vehicle with his car and nearly hit four troopers with his vehicle as they were attempting to take him into custody.

On February 19, 2023, at approximately 10:16 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Judith Road in Hartly after they received a call that Floyd Smith was at the home. Smith had two active warrants for his arrest, which included a warrant for Violation of Probation and a second for felony theft. Troopers arrived and saw Smith sitting in a running tan Ford Fusion with the doors locked. Smith refused to exit the vehicle and instead began reversing out of the driveway, despite four troopers standing close to his car. Smith then struck a State Police vehicle with his car before driving through the yard and fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. Neither Smith nor his vehicle were located and his whereabouts are unknown.

Smith is described as a white male, approximately 5’07” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He has a script tattoo on his right hand that says “Lost” and a script tattoo on his left hand that says “Soul,” along with tattoos on both of his arms. He is known to frequent the Denton, Hartly, and Felton areas.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant H. Pepper at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

