Just the Cutest! See the Sweetest Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Daughter Esti

 4 days ago

Over the moon! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 's rainbow baby arrived on January 13, 2023, and the happy couple has begun sharing photos of their little girl.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier ," Chrissy wrote next to the first snapshot she shared of the infant on January 19, 2023. It showed Esti's big brother Miles holding his new sibling in his arms while older sister Luna gently leaned down to touch her chest.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! " the cookbook author gushed.

The "All of Me" crooner first revealed that Chrissy gave birth during a private concert on the day Esti was born. He told the audience that the couple had welcomed "the little baby this morning," adding, "What a blessed day." The singer said that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he was
"energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital with his wife and new baby.

Esti's arrival was particularly joyful for the couple after they suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020 when Chrissy was 20 weeks along.Three months later in December 2020, the former swimsuit model revealed she didn't think she'd be able to carry another child .

Next to an Instagram selfie, Chrissy wrote, "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why I still have this bump , honestly. It’s frustrating," She then revealed, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."

John and Chrissy, who used IVF to conceive Luna and Miles, happily stunned fans by announcing they were expecting once again in August 2022 after using the same procedure.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way ," Chrissy began next to a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump .

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued, adding, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

