ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

It's A Philly Thing: Eagles release hype video for Giants playoff game

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikEHP_0kKXtQjD00

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to media ahead of first playoff game 08:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you ready to get hyped for the Eagles playoff game this weekend?

The Eagles released a hype video Thursday for their divisional-round playoff game against the New York Giants , and it's sure to get fans jacked up for the first playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in a few years.

The theme of the video is "It's A Philly Thing" and features some of the best moments from the regular season, videos of fans and more.

It also includes sound bites from wideout A.J. Brown, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts .

The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 8:15 p.m. at the Linc Saturday night.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they... The post Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Eagles rub it in with trash talk after playoff blowout: ‘Anyone seen the Giants?’

Think the Eagles are savoring their win over the Giants? Here was Ndamukong Suh on Twitter Sunday morning in the wake of Philadelphia’s 38-7 decimation: “Anyone seen the Giants? Couldn’t find them yesterday.” Fletcher Cox got in his shots, too. “Take over what trap,” he tweeted, with eight crying-laughing emojis attached. It figures that the Eagles heard a lot of the talk coming from East Rutherford this week about how the Giants could pull off the upset. And after beating their rivals for the third time this season, and with ease, some of them felt at liberty to rub it in. Lincoln Financial Field, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts

Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Tickets to Eagles NFC championship game going on sale soon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship this weekend.And many fans are waiting for the chance to purchase tickets to the final home game of the season. The Eagles-49ers NFC championship is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets to the NFC championship game go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.The Eagles say their tickets can only be bought on Ticketmaster and that there is a four-ticket limit per household.Also, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.Organizers are expecting high demand and recommend logging into the ticket platform early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia looking to keep rookie quarterbacks winless in conference championship games

Eight weeks after he ascended to the top of the depth chart at the position, Purdy now has a chance to do something that’s never been done. No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl. Purdy will become only the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game. Bucs rookie Shaun King lost to the Rams 11-6 in the NFC Championship Game in 1999; Steelers rookie Ben Roethlisberger lost to the Patriots 41-27 in the AFC Championship Game in 2004; Ravens rookie Joe Flacco lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game in 2008; and Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez lost to the Colts 30-17 in the AFC Championship Game in 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

For one Eagles fan, NFC title Ticketmaster experience brings back Taylor Swift nightmares

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the hottest ticket in town, but trying to get a ticket to Sunday's NFC championship game between the Eagles and 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field was a chore, and not just weaving your way through the maze on Ticketmaster.The countdown is on to the big game. The Eagles face the 49ers on Sunday with the biggest prize of the NFL on the line: a trip to the Super Bowl, a chance to win it all. Many fans want to be there to see their team battle for the big game, but unless they have season tickets,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagleville family puts on light show for Eagles playoff run

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- You may remember this Eagleville Phillies light show during the World Series. Now, the Roberts family is bringing it back for the Birds.The Roberts Light Show has music that is all Eagles themed and the beat dances with the lights.The family is spreading their love of lights and spirit with Eagleville and beyond.Creating a display like this isn't easy.It takes a lot of time and dedication to make sure the music is mixed perfectly with the lights.Drivers simply tune into a radio station to hear the songs.And the family says people who come and see it fully embrace it.The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows.Aside from the Phillies one, they even have holiday ones.They hope the lights bring as much joy to others and it does for them.And of course, they want the Eagles' hype to spread all the way to the Super Bowl.
EAGLEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-49ers: Local casinos expect record number of bets for NFC championship

Local casinos are expecting a record number of bets flowing into their sportsbooks this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Live! Casino Philadelphia's sports book manager Bryan Newman said the Eagles are 2.5 point favorites to win the game. He said the casino's expecting a record number of bets to flow in this weekend. "This past week, just to give you an idea, was our second-highest bet count week since opening, since the beginning of 2021, which was impressive," Newman said.But an Eagles win could also be a loss for the casino as many...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy